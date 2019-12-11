Nuno on Raul: ‘Every day of his life is dedicated to Wolves’

Nuno Espirito Santo believes there is nothing wrong with Raul Jimenez having ambitions to return to Spain – but insists the striker’s life is dedicated to Wolves.

The 15-goal top scorer, who once played for Atletico Madrid, was quoted in Spanish newspaper Marca this week saying he would consider going back to Spain.

But Wolves head coach Nuno is relaxed with the comments of the £32.6m club record signing, happy with the work he is doing.

Asked if Jimenez could achieve his ambitions at Molineux, Nuno said: “Our ambitions are built on the present, on a daily basis.

“What he is doing is amazing – every day of his life is dedicated to Wolves so we are delighted with it.

“He has been sensational and fantastic for us. Being ambitious, having ambitions and dreaming is something that all of us has.

“But we live day by day and our present is very good with Raul here.”

Jimenez is in no hurry to leave Wolves after making such a favourable impression and becoming a fans’ hero with their ‘Si Senor’ song.

But it’s clear he is ambitious to play at the highest level he can.

“The important thing is to move forward,” he said. “I am very good at Wolves, but you always have to look for more, you have to keep fighting. Now we are in fifth place (at time of interview) in the table.

“The other day, I was talking with my dad and he said: ‘If some of the top six teams wanted to sign you, where would you go?’

“I said: ‘But now I’m in the fifth!’ (laughs) I am on top of several teams that are considered ‘top six’. I’m great here.

“Then, it would be to see the conditions, if it suits me, if it suits Wolves and the other team.”

Jimenez told Marca on the prospect of moving for a 100m euros fee: “For a Mexican player, it would be almost impossible, perhaps because of the kind of mentality in Mexico.

“It will be said that ‘he is not so good’, whether ‘he is worth it’… But if someone pays that amount of money for someone it is because he is worth it.

“Sometimes the amounts are stratospheric but I think football has changed a lot, and it can be achieved.

“For me it would be an extra motivation to know that I have to give more of myself, back-up what they are paying for you and continue giving things to talk about.

“It doesn’t scare me. Football is something I’ve always dreamed of, it has always been my life. Therefore, if it happens, it would be an important motivation to carry out such a transfer.”