Nuno is world class and we want him at Wolves for as long as possible – Coady

Conor Coady is convinced Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is world class.

Nuno has led Wolves to fifth in the Premier League and into the knockout stages of the Europa League despite playing four more games than any other Premier League team, after guiding them to seventh last season.

The Portuguese was initially named as a bookies favourite to replace Unai Emery at Arsenal, and although there is no interest from the Gunners, the 45-year-old’s stock has never been higher.

He turned down an approach from Arsenal towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign and rejected overtures from Everton when Wolves were still in the Championship.

Now Everton are managerless after sacking Marco Silva with the Toffees stuck in the bottom three.

Nuno has 18 months to run on his estimated £3m-a-year contract, and although captain Coady understands why there would be interest in his gaffer, he wants him to stay at Molineux long term.

“We don’t want him to (leave), we want him to be here as long as possible,” said the skipper.

“He’s someone who has come into this club and stamped his authority on it straight away. His staff are outstanding as well.

“He’s a world class manager, who knows what will happen in the future? But for now we want to learn as much as possible and keep him improving.

Coady says the players are focused on continuing to get better under Nuno, whether the club are looking to extend his deal or not.

“Listen, the club sort that out, not us,” he added. “It’s not something we look at, we just look at improving under him every day.”

But the Liverpudlian has no doubts about his credentials. Coady has played under Kenny Jackett – who signed him for Wolves – Walter Zenga, Paul Lambert and Nuno, while he signed professional at Liverpool for Roy Hodgson, before Kenny Dalglish took over and Brendan Rodgers sent him on loan to Sheffield United then sold him to Huddersfield.

“For me he (Nuno) is 100 per cent the best manager I’ve ever worked under, he’s outstanding with his ideas and what he wants to do,” insisted Coady.

“People just think we play 3-4-3, but the amount of things that goes on inside that system and the amount of things that gets changed week on week..so many things happen that we’ve learnt over two and a half years.

“He’s outstanding, the best manager I’ve ever played under.”

Nuno handed Wolves’ squad a welcome day off on Thursday after beating West Ham 2-0 on Wednesday night – their first ‘time out’ in three weeks.

Coady was spared the exertions of Christmas shopping but welcomed the chance to join the school run.

“My missus has done all the Christmas shopping! She does all of it,” he said. “But it will be nice to see her and take the little man to school and different things spending time with the kids.

“We won’t see much of the family over Christmas, it’s a tough schedule, so it’s always nice to spend that time with them.”