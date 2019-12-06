Nuno has a positive update on Wolves defender Willy Boly

Wolves defender Willy Boly is improving but Nuno Espirito Santo says there is no timeframe for his return.

The 28-year-old centre back underwent a successful operation to repair his broken ankle in the days after suffering the injury in training before the Newcastle game on October 27.

Boly is continuing in his rehabilitation at Compton every day and head coach Nuno says his break is healing. He is expected to be out until some time in the new year.

“He’s here every day. He’s improving and he’s already walking with only one crutch to support himself,” said Nuno.

“It’s a normal process of healing the bone and all these things. We will be careful with him but of course we miss him.”

Wolves have performed remarkably well in the influential Frenchman’s absence, continuing their unbeaten run in the Premier League and Europa League, winning four and drawing four.

Romain Saiss – and on two occasions Max Kilman – have performed well in Boly’s position but Nuno says the giant defender has been missed.

“We miss him a lot and he’s a very important player for us but we have to wait,” added the boss.

Nuno offered a slightly more positive update on Morgan Gibbs-White. The 19-year-old midfielder has missed nine games with a back injury, but his discomfort is easing.

“Morgan Gibbs-White is closer,” stressed Nuno. “It’s a day-by-day process. It’s a painful situation he has, so first we have to take care of his pain, but he’s improving and hopefully he can join us soon.

“Everyone else is OK but we still have the same issues we need to address.”