Nuno admits he will ring the changes for Wolves – starting with these two

Nuno Espirito Santo admits he will ring the changes for Wolves against Besiktas.

Wolves host the Turkish side in their final Europa League group game on Thursday night at Molineux.

Head coach Nuno revealed goalkeeper John Ruddy and left wing back Ruben Vinagre will start, while striker Raul Jimenez is suspended.

Centre backs Jesus Vallejo, Ryan Bennett and Max Kilman, right wing back Oskar Buur Rasmussen, midfielder Taylor Perry and forwards Patrick Cutrone, Pedro Neto and Chem Campbell could also feature, while Romain Saiss could keep his place to add some experience.

Besiktas, who can’t qualify for the round of 32, admit they will also give two or three younger players a chance.

“I think we did a good job in the previous matches that allowed us to take this game as an opportunity to use for some players to get competition,” said Nuno. “That will be important for us in the future.”

Asked if his line-up will be a similar team to the one he played against Villa, Nuno said: “I’m not going to tell you the team, but we’re ready to compete well. Ruben Vinagre is going to play.

“It’s a good opportunity for us to prepare ourselves and compete well for the future.”

Nuno has said Wolves will strengthen their squad in January. It’s understood he wants a centre back, midfielder and another forward.

But he insists he is looking at targets that will benefit the club long term, rather than make signings to improve the squad in Europe this season.

“No not based on that (Europe),” he said. “It’s based on many things we have and we need, but not based on the next phase of the Europa League.

“It’s a building process not based on competitions or games or situations.

“It’s what we need, which players, which positions, which characteristics, which qualities that will make us stronger and able to compete every game for this season and for the future, not the Europa League.”