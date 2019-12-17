Moutinho: Wolves are determined to better last season’s achievements

Joao Moutinho insists Wolves are determined to improve on last season to reward the club’s ‘amazing’ fans.

The Molineux magician continues to leave supporters pinching themselves at the stunning levels of performance which made him many oberservers man of the match in Sunday’s harsh last-gasp 2-1 defeat to Tottenham.

Wolves finished last season in seventh spot to qualify for the Europa League – their highest placing for 39 years – and reached the FA Cup semi-finals for the first time in 21 years.

The weekend setback – their first in 12 league games after equalling their longest top flight unbeaten run since 1962 – left Nuno Espirito Santo’s side eighth but two points off fifth-placed Spurs, while they have reached the group stages of the Europa League.

Moutinho, 33, who recently signed a new two-year contract extension to 2022, is focused on eclipsing their 2018-19 achievements to close in on his long-term aim for Wolves to win a major trophy in his time.

“My first season here was amazing because we did a good job,” said Moutinho. “We went to the semi-finals of the FA Cup and we finished seventh in the Premier League.

“This season we try to do better, and that’s what we’re going to do, and I’m going to try to help 100 per cent the club to improve.

“The ambition’s big all the time. Of course, we need to think game by game because all the matches are difficult.

“We’re going to do our best to try to win more games and give our supporters what they deserve because they are amazing.”

Wolves appear to have received a kinder draw than they could have had after being paired with La Liga’s basement side Espanyol in the Europa League’s round of 32.

Moutinho, speaking in Wolves’ matchday programme, wants the run in the competition to continue so Wolves can make Europe sit up and take notice of their ambition.

“We want to win something to show to Europe the team we are, and I think we’ve already done a bit of this, but we need to continue every day, every week to show to the people how strong we are,” said Moutinho, who won the competition with Porto in 2010-11 after reaching the final with Sporting in 2004-05.

“The mentality of the club is the same as mine, to improve every day, to grow every minute, every game, every season.

“This is important for me because it’s a good project, to put Wolves as high as we can, and that’s what I try to do, to help Wolves to win something.

“The project’s very good. I like it a lot. Of course, the Premier League is a big competition and we’re trying our best to improve our classification last year.”