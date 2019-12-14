Moutinho: ‘I can easily play for five years’ as he pledges to win a trophy with Wolves

Wolves magician Joao Moutinho insists he can ‘easily’ play for another five years – and repeated his pledge to win something for the club.

The 33-year-old midfielder recently signed a new two-and-a-half-year deal to stay at Molineux to 2022, which will take him to three months short of his 36th birthday.

Many Wolves fans say Moutinho is the best player they have seen in gold and black and the veteran of more than 120 Portugal caps says he can go on for another half a decade making a meaningful contribution to the team.

“If you ask me now, I can play for five more years easily, but you never know what comes in the next year or next week,” Moutinho told Wolves’ matchday programme for Sunday’s game against Tottenham, in a teaser on the club’s official website.

He has made 72 appearances for Wolves since joining from Monaco in a bargain £5m deal in July 2018, not missing a game in the Premier League, Europa League or FA Cup.

“What I keep trying with my mind is to work hard in the week and work hard for the game, to be better for other games,” he added.

“For me 33 is just a number. When I feel like I can do the performance I want and help the team it’s good.

“Where I am now, it’s important for me to realise I can do my job and help the team. That’s the most important thing.”

Moutinho is a serial winner – he won the 2016 European Championships and the Nations League this year with Portugal, has won the Europa League and league titles in Portugal and France, winning 25 trophies in his homeland with Sporting and Porto.

He wants to add some silverware with Wolves to continue a glittering career. “Now, I hope to continue with the same motivation I had when I began: to give my best to help the club achieve something,” said Moutinho.

“Right now, I’m in a club that wants that, each day more, and I’m here to help.

“Fortunately, everything I can say about my career up until now is amazing. I don’t regret anything I’ve done.

“All the decisions I’ve made have been to improve my career and luckily in every club I was in, I managed to achieve something and leave my mark.

“That’s important for me, knowing I contributed to the success of the clubs I was in.”