Moutinho deal is a statement of Wolves’ intent – Thelwell

Wolves sporting director Kevin Thelwell believe the contract extension of Joao Moutinho is a statement of the club’s intent.

The 33-year-old midfielder recently signed a two-year deal to stay at the club until 2022.

Moutinho, whose existing contract was due to expire next June, celebrated the deal by underlining his importance to the club with a superb goal and an assist in the 2-1 win at AFC Bournemouth.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has recently been linked with the vacant manager’s job at Arsenal after the sacking of Unai Emery.

But it seems unlikely the Portuguese was ever likely to go, especially just days after such an important player committed himself to Molineux for the next two-and-a-half years.

Thelwell believes Moutinho’s decision echoes the club’s ambition and signals it is going in the right direction.

“His signing is a statement – he can see our ambition and wants to be involved, which suggests the future is bright,” said the Wolves supremo in his programme notes for the Sheffield United game.

“We’re delighted to have him on board for the foreseeable future.

“We can all see his quality on the pitch through his performaces, and his mentality off it has made a huge impression at the club.”

Moutinho has won the Europa League, Euro 2016, the Nations League, three league titles in Portugal and three cups, and the league title in France and boasts over 120 caps for Portugal.

Captain Conor Coady says Moutinho is the standard bearer for every player at Molineux to aspire to.

“We can all see his ability on the pitch, but off it he’s different class too,” he said.

“His experience is invaluable and he sets the standard with his professionalism amd the way he trains every single day.

“He leads by example and we’re delighted to have him here for another two seasons.”

Coady is also delighted Moutinho has committed his future to Wolves because of his quality on the pitch.

“It was fantastic news and he showed in the Bournemouth game the sensational footballer he is,” added the skipper in his programme notes for the Sheffield United game.

“His goal was an unbelievable finish; we know what he’s about, but I was just as impressed bby his awareness for the second.

“He’s clever enough to do things like that – he set up a fantastic team goal, where the lads were switched on to his thought process.”