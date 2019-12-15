Mourinho hints Spurs win is revenge for his father’s Molineux defeat

Jose Mourinho hinted that Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Wolves was a 46-year-old revenge mission for his father.

Mourinho’s father Felix played in goal for Portuguese side Belenenses from 1968-74, losing 4-1 on aggregrate to Bill McGarry’s side in the first round of the UEFA Cup over two legs in the autumn of 1973.

“Let me share with you a little emotion. My father played in this stadium against Wolves in a UEFA Cup match in the early 1970s, so it was a special feeling for me,” said Tottenham manager Mourinho.

Wolves won 2-0 away at Belenenses on September 26 with goals from John Richards and Derek Dougan in front of 8,925.

They completed victory with a 2-1 win before 16,010 at Molineux a week later, when midfielder Jim McCalliog – with his third goal out of four in three games and fifth of the season – and striker Peter Eastoe, on his European debut, were on target for Wolves.

Mourinho recalled his father’s words when asked about the importance of Spurs goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga, who made a fine save from Romain Saiss’s glancing header at 1-1.

“He was always telling me a goalkeeper of a top team has to be different from the others, because you don’t have 10 saves, you have one, but when the one comes, the magic hands have to be there,” recalled the Spurs boss.

“Paulo has magic hands. He did it for us, in the difficult period, at 1-1. I know they are very strong mentally – they want to win.”

After beating Mourinho senior’s Belenenses, Wolves went out of the competition in the next round, when despite beating German outfit Lokomotiv Leipzig 4-1 in the second leg with goals from Kenny Hibbitt, Steve Kindon, Dougan and Frank Munro watched by 14,530 at Molineux, McGarry’s side went out on away goals after losing 3-0 in the first leg in front of 16,860.

September 26, 1973

UEFA Cup first round, first leg

Belenenses 0 Wolves 2 (Richards, Dougan)

Wolves: Pierce, Taylor, Parkin, Bailey (Hegan), Munro, McAlle, McCalliog, Hibbitt, Richards, Dougan, Wagstaffe.

Attendance: 8,925.

October 3, 1973

UEFA Cup first round, second leg

Wolves 2 (McCalliog, Eastoe) Belenenses 1

Wolves: Pierce, Taylor, Parkin, Sunderland, Munro, McAlle, McCalliog, Hibbitt, Eastoe, Dougan, Wagstaffe.

Attendance: 16,010.