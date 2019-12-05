MGW injury is ‘very painful’ – Wolves boss

Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is still ‘very painful’ with his back injury.

The 19-year-old hasn’t played since October 24, when he came off in the 2-1 win away to Slovan Bratislava in the Europa League, but is still being troubled by discomfort with the problem.

“He has a problem with his lower back and he’s still struggling with this,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo.

“It’s very painful but he’s in the gym. First we have to take care of his pain, then we will be able to recover his shape. I hope he’s back soon.”

The England Under-21 international has missed the last nine games with the injury.

As long ago as November 1, prior to the 1-1 draw at Arsenal, Nuno appeared to suggest the problem wasn’t as bad as it is now.

“He’s dealing with lower back pain, so let’s see how he recovers from that,” he said before the Arsenal game. “He’s trained today with Joao Lapa, and he did OK.

“He’s not totally pain free but let’s see how he is tomorrow dealing with that pain.”