Kennedy: Wolves’ Jordan Graham needs to ask himself tough questions

Mark Kennedy insists Wolves’ forgotten man Jordan Graham will be an asset for someone.

But the caretaker Under-23s coach admits the 24-year-old winger needs to ask himself some tough questions before attempting to follow the path of others who have gone on to enjoy huge success after multiple loan spells, such as Harry Kane and Andros Townsend.

Graham is out of contract at the end of the season and faces an uncertain future after falling sharply down the pecking order at Molineux under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane, 26, had loan spells at Leyton Orient, Millwall, Norwich and Leicester from 2011-13 before going on to captain Tottenham and England in a glittering career.

Townsend, 28, played for nine different clubs on loan from 2009-13 before settling down at Tottenham prior to big moves to Newcastle and Crystal Palace.

Graham, who hasn’t played a first-team game for Wolves since September 2017, has been involved in two Leasing.com Trophy games and several Under-23s outings since a loan move to Bulgarian club Lokomotiv Plovdiv fell through.

But Kennedy believes he has the talent to have a successful career.

“There’s no doubt about it, he’s a very talented boy,” said the former Wolves winger. “He’s got great ability, but what Jordan has to figure out is why at 24 has he not played 100 games and why has he had seven loans?

“Listen, Andros Townsend had several loans and Harry Kane is a great example of someone who developed after loan spells because people need that to learn.

“I know that’s something I’ve spoken to Jordan about several times, but in terms of clubs looking for talented players who can play up front, go past players with either foot, intelligence, being fit, quick, able to play in several positions across the front, he will be an asset to someone for sure.”

Graham’s future, including where he might be in January, is not a decision for Kennedy.

“I’m not the man to answer that,” he said. “As coach my job is to try to develop and coach and maximise the potential in the group, and he’s part of that group.

“What the future is for him is down to my superiors and Jordan.”