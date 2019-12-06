Kennedy happy to continue as Wolves U23s coach

Mark Kennedy insists he is happy to carry on as Wolves caretaker Under-23s coach.

The 43-year-old former Wolves winger has been in the temporary role for 10 weeks now after replacing FA-bound Rob Edwards and is keen to make the position permanent – if the club want him.

Kennedy has been interviewed by academy director Scott Sellars and sporting director Kevin Thelwell and said a fortnight ago that he expected a decision within two weeks.

But the former Manchester City and Ipswich academy coach now says the club are going through a full process of interviewing other candidates before making their final choice.

“I’ve had a couple of lovely conversations with my superiors but I don’t know any more,” the ex-Ireland international told www.wolvesbite.com after Tuesday’s 3-0 Leasing.com Trophy defeat at Salford City.

“I’ve had several chats with the board, both informally and formally, and I can’t speak highly enough about how I’ve been treated.

“They’ve been very professional – I’ve always been made aware of the process and

what’s going on.

“I can’t guide you on their decision. Whatever happens though, I’ve got no complaints.

“It’s not something I’m worried about. It’s been a great experience. Whether I’m here tomorrow or the next day I don’t know, although I’d be eternally grateful for it. But long may it continue.

“The club are so keen to put ‘gentleman ‘A’ – or madam’ – in charge, whoever it might be, so there’s a process they’re still going through.

“You can only affect what you can affect, but the club are working incredibly hard, diligently, and they’re not dragging their heels.

“Trust me, they want to make an appointment as much as I want them to make an appointment. So I’m incredibly relaxed about that.”

Kennedy says he has been kept informed of the process all along.

“I’m one of several candidates but I’m really happy about the way Scott and Kevin have spoken to me about it and where I’m at,” he said.

“I’ve been doing the job for 10 weeks and I’ve never once had to ask Kevin where I’m at or what’s going on.

“When they come to me to say ‘thanks but no thanks’ or ‘thanks, we’d like you to stay’ I’ll cross that bridge when I come to it.”