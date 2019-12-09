Jota would swap his two goals for two more points for Wolves

Diogo Jota admitted he would swap his two goals for two more points after his brace earned Wolves a 2-2 draw at Brighton.

The Portugal international ended his nine-match drought with a brace on the south coast, scoring for the first time since his equaliser in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on September 22.

But the 23-year-old forward says he would have preferred a win as Wolves extended their unbeaten run to 11 league games, matching their top flight sequence from 1962 with their longest run since Stan Cullis’s champions went 18 matches undefeated in 1959.

“I think, with two goals, it was a good moment for me, but I’d switch those goals for the victory if that was possible,” Jota told Wolves’ official website.

“I’m always looking to get the goal or an assist to help the team. I am doing my best, but I wasn’t scoring.

“I always believed. Sometimes we score, sometimes we don’t, or because of this or that, but we always have to keep on going – that’s the secret.”

Jota, who now has six goals this season in all competitions, believes a draw was a fair result after his strikes sandwiched efforts from Neal Maupay and Davy Propper, with all the goals coming in an entertaining first half.

“In the end, I think it was a fair result,” he added. “It was a hard game, tough, and they played very well, playing at home with their fans supporting them.

“I think we struggled a little bit to recover the possession of the ball, but we scored first and after that, if it wasn’t a great move from a great pass and a great finish, I think we were going to win the game.

“They bounced back in two or three minutes, so made it very hard for us. They played well, but at the same time if they lose the ball they’re unbalanced.

“We took some advantage of that, of course we could have some more goals, but that is football.”

Wolves climbed to sixth place with the draw and have proved themselves very difficult to beat over the last two months.

Jota says the team is extremely close-knit, which has helped them remain unbeaten.

“We always play together like a family on the pitch, making us hard to beat,” he said.

“Sometimes we can go on to win the games, but that’s what we need to improve – to get more wins instead of draws.

“But in the end, getting points is very important because it’s a long season and every point counts.”