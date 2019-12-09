Jota at the double as Wolves make it 11 unbeaten for a 60-year high

Brighton 2 (Maupay 34, Propper 36) Wolves 2 (Jota 28, 44)

Diogo Jota scored his first brace in 11 months as Wolves made history by extending their unbeaten Premier League record to 11 games to earn a point against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Wolves’ run now matches their unbeaten sequence from 1962 and it’s their longest run without defeat in the top flight since September 1959, when Stan Cullis’s champions went 18 games without loss.

Jota’s double – his first since a hat-trick in the 4-3 win over Leicester last January –

sandwiched efforts from Neal Maupay and Davy Propper and lifted Nuno Espirito Santo’s side up to sixth in the table after Saturday’s results had dropped them from fifth to seventh.

Unchanged Wolves had wing back Jonny Castro Otto to thank early as the Spaniard prevented them from going behind.

Jonny made two crucial blocks, first from Steven Alzate when Leandro Trossard crossed from the left, then from Maupay, before Lewis Dunk headed over from a corner.

In a brisk start from the hosts, Maupay tested goalkeeper Rui Patricio, who got down low to make a comfortable save from the striker’s long-range shot.

Wolves first threatened through Jota after Jonny surged forwards, only for the Portuguese forward to fire wide.

The visitors broke again and almost scored a spectacular goal. A clearance from Alzate was picked up by Ruben Neves 25 yards out, but the midfielder’s curling effort flew inches wide.

Wolves continued to press and Romain Saiss’s downward header had goalkeeper Mat Ryan scrambling to stop the ball from crossing the line after Raul Jimenez crossed following a well-worked corner routine.

Jimenez was next to threaten, but failed to get enough power in his shot on the turn after Jota squared.

But Wolves made up for it by taking the lead as Jota scored his first goal since September 22 to end a nine-match drought.

Wolves hit the Seagulls with a rapid counter-attack as Jota played a one-two with Jonny before finding Jimenez out wide for a cross which the Portuguese had the simple task of tapping into the net from close range.

Pascal Gross attempted to get Brighton on level terms but his close-range shot was deflected into Patricio’s hands as the home side sought a quick response.

Soon after Jota missed a chance to make it 2-0 when Ryan denied him aafter he was played through for a one-on-one.

Brighton equalised when Dale Stephens sent Maupay racing clear with a ball over the top of the defence and the striker took a touch before firing low past Patricio at his near post, the ‘keeper caught out by the early shot.

Strangely after taking the game to Brighton, Wolves suddenly found themselves behind two minutes later when Propper headed past Patricio from Trossard’s cross following a link-up with Aaron Mooy down their left.

Brighton weren’t far away from making it 3-1 when Alzate teed up Mooy, whose effort flew inches wide.

Wolves dragged themselves back into the game two minutes before half-time.

Some sloppy Brighton defending saw Jonny gain possession 40 yards out and the wing-back found Jota, who produced a smart shot on the turn, burying the ball into the bottom corner of the net for his sixth goal of the season in all competitions.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side went close to regaining the lead just after half-time.

Matt Doherty rose highest for a header in the box but Ryan gathered at the second attempt.

Brighton threatened again when Maupay was allowed to turn on the edge of the box and saw his shot deflected behind for a corner, which Wolves cleared as far as Trossard, who drove wide.

Wolves appealed for a penalty on the hour when Jota’s shot appeared to hit centre back Dunk on the arm as he was on the ground, VAR ruled no penalty.

Poor defending, this time from the visitors, almost saw Brighton go in front again.

Jonny presented the ball to Dale Stephens, whose curling, first-time shot sailed fractionally wide of Patricio’s right upright.

By now, much of Wolves’ attacking threat was coming from the runs of Adama Traore and three Brighton players – Dunk, Dan Burn and Stephens – were booked for fouls on the speedy winger.

Nuno threw on Pedro Neto and Patrick Cutrone late on and the pair combined to go close to snatching a winner for Wolves.

Cutrone was played through following a ball over the top before crossing for Neto, but the latter couldn’t get the ball under control and Brighton cleared their lines and the game ended all square.

Brighton: Ryan, Alzate, Dunk, Webster, Burn, Stephens, Propper, Mooy, Gross (Jahanbakhsh 68), Trossard (Murray 68), Maupay.

Subs not used: Button, Montoya, Duffy, Bernardo, Bissouma.

Booked, Dunk, Burn, Stephens.

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore (Vinagre 90), Jimenez (Cutrone 85), Jota (Neto 77).

Subs not used: Ruddy, Vallejo, Bennett, Kilman.

Referee: Jon Moss.

Attendance: 30,189.