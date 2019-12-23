ICYMI: Below-par Wolves silence Canaries by coming from behind to win

Norwich City 1 (Cantwell 17) Wolves 2 (Saiss 60, Jimenez 81)

Wolves came from behind to win a Premier League game for the first time since April as they returned to winning ways at Norwich.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side were below par but turned around Todd Cantwell’s deserved opener for the Canaries to extend their unbeaten away run to seven games in the Premier League and 10 including Europa League matches, thanks to goals from Romain Saiss and Raul Jimenez.

Victory made it the first time Wolves had come from behind to win in the Premier League since April 2, when they overturned Scott McTominay’s opener for Manchester United with efforts from Diogo Jota and a Chris Smalling own goal.

Wolves had goalkeeper Rui Patricio to thank for keeping them in the game to prevent the margin becoming wider before they hit back from the hour mark in an improved second-half display.

Norwich started in positive mood and Patricio had to tip away a shot from Kenny McLean, before a more routine stop to keep out Teemu Pukki soon afterwards.

But there was nothing the Portugal number one could do to prevent the Canaries from taking a deserved lead after they dominated the opening passages of play.

McLean surged down the left and Jonny couldn’t clear his cross, which inadvertedly teed up Cantwell to lash home.

Wolves barely improved as the half wore on, with Saiss presenting the ball straight to Pukki, only for the normally deadly marksman to fire straight at Patricio.

Nuno’s side were relieved to get to half-time only one goal down, and things didn’t turn their way immediately following the restart as Norwich sought a second goal.

The Canaries went close too, as Max Aarons shot narrowly over from long range.

But just as things were looking bleak for Wolves, they conjured up an equaliser.

And it was that man Joao Moutinho who set it up, whipping in an inviting cross after Jonny returned his short corner to him for the unmarked Saiss to plant a powerful header past goalkeeper Tim Krul.

Suddenly, Wolves’ tails were up and it was Norwich forced on to the back foot.

Jimenez looped a shot over the bar after dispossessing centre back Grant Hanley.

Wolves were belatedly growing into the game and midfielder Ruben Neves was next to try his luck, sending a volley wide.

Nuno brought on Pedro Neto for Diogo Jota to add fresh legs and his arrival proved inspired.

The Portugal Under-21 international produced a superb run and cross from the left to meet Matt Doherty’s superb run.

The Irishman’s effort was blocked by Krul but Jimenez was in the perfect spot to control before finding the corner of the net with a neat, composed finish for his 16th goal of the season in all competitions.

Wolves were by now on top and it seemed there was nothing to stop them recording their third away Premier League win of the season to atone for last week’s unfortunate defeat to Tottenham by the same scoreline.

Norwich: Krul; Aarons, Zimmermann, Hanley, Byram, Tettey (Vrancic 86), Trybull (Hernandez 86), Cantwell (Srbeny 86), McLean, Buendia, Pukki.

Unused subs: Fahrmann, Lewis, Stiepermann, Amadou.

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez (Cutrone 90), Jota (Neto 77).

Unused subs: Ruddy, Bennett, Vallejo, Kilman, Vinagre.