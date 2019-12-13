Head coach Nuno reveals the two keys to Wolves’ success

Nuno Espirito Santo has revealed the keys to Wolves’ success – the tight relationship between the players and a fierce desire to improve.

The Wolves head coach insists it’s vital players spend time together both on and off the pitch to develop understandings.

Nuno and his squad have just returned from a three-day warm weather training camp in Marbella, where football and non-football activities took place to strengthen the players’ bond even further.

Players played a small-sided game where goalkeeper Rui Patricio played on the wing and crossed to sweeper Conor Coady to score past John Ruddy.

Wolves go into Sunday’s Premier League visit of Tottenham 11 games unbeaten in the league – their longest in the top flight since 1959, and 16 matches undefeated with Europa League matches.

Nuno says that relationship, along with the players’ professionalism in their preparation for games, is key.



“The most important thing is the relationship they have among them, the way they gel, the way they prepare and compete,” said the Molineux chief. “This is the biggest motivation they have.



“They are co-operating and meanwhile you compete, that’s the idea.



“We can always improve – this is what drives us, we can always do things better.”



Nuno took seven youngsters to southern Spain but in Thursday’s 4-0 win against Besiktas he only started Oskar Buur, 21, from the Under-23s, while 18-year-olds Owen Otasowie, who is equally at home at centre back or central midfield, and midfielder Taylor Perry came off the bench.

Teenage Andreas Sondegaard, Luke Cundle and Lewis Richards were unused substitutes after travelling to Marbella, along with Chem Campbell.



Nuno is full of praise for the way they have integrated with the senior players and are developing, while stressing they are at the beginning of their journeys.

“I cannot thank them enough, the help they have been giving us, playing and competing well. It’s step by step, they have a long way to go,” he added.



“It’s the idea to build them, to make them become better so they are useful options for us.”