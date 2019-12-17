Harry Kane admits Wolves are now a rival for Tottenham in their quest to reach the Champions League.

Kane was relieved as Spurs beat Wolves 2-1 to leapfrog Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and go fifth in the Premier League table.

The Tottenham and England captain says they targeted the games against Wolves and Chelsea this Saturday to take maximum points to muscle their way towards the Champions League places before Christmas.

“Absolutely. Even before Chelsea’s result on Saturday, we said it’s two important games,” said Kane.

“Wolves were one point ahead of us. These two games were very important for momentum, going into that Christmas period.

“We knew how much it meant, with Chelsea losing it meant even more. Wolves played very well but we found a way to win and that’s all that matters.”

Kane admitted Spurs had to dig really deep to overcome Nuno’s side. They snatched victory through Jan Vertonghen’s stoppage time header after coming under the cosh for much of the game following Adama Traore cancelling out Lucas Moura’s early strike.

Kane was one of three Spurs players with Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier who were booked for fouling Traore as the visitors struggled to get to grips with the speedy winger.



“It was a good battle, and a tough game,” said Kane. “We knew it was going to be tough.

“They’re a good side, aggressive, play a good style and we had to dig deep.

“Once they got their goal it gave them a big boost and we had to hold on for a while there.

“That’s the Premier League – sometimes you have to dig deep and fight as a team and you could see how much it meant to us at the end.

“Little things went our way towards the end. It was an important three points, especially with the results that went our way this weekend.

“It’s always a hard one when it’s 1-1 like that. Both teams want the win, so you want to push as much as you can but you don’t want to concede as well.

“A point away from home is never a bad thing. It went our way – it was a good set-piece, Jan got one so it was nice to see it go in and after that we saw out the game pretty well.”

Victory was the fourth in five Premier League under Jose Mourinho and Kane admits he is learning a new winning mentality under the new manager following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino.



“I got on very well with ‘Poch’ and I respect Poch very much,” added Kane.

“But Mourinho’s got his own style, his own way of doing things. For me, it is about learning that way.

“My top level career has only been with one manager so for me it’s good to experience new things, see how different managers work.

“Mourinho’s one of the highest level managers in our sport, so I can only learn from him.

“We’ve scored goals in pretty much every game we’ve played with the new manager in charge so if we can get it right, grind out results like that throughout the season we’ll be OK.

“These results we weren’t picking up earlier in the season for one reason or another.

“Whenever a new manager comes in, everyone’s ready, wants to work, wants to impress.

“But it’s important over this month, a busy period, and in January that we carry it on.

“It’s not just for an early period. We’ve been feeling good.

“For us, it’s about keeping building on our Premier League form. Over this busy period we want to continue to win games.

“Chelsea next week is a big one – a chance for us to get into that top four and push on from there.”