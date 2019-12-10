Former Wolves striker Afobe messages thanks for support after tragedy

Former Wolves striker Benik Afobe has sent a heartfelt message of thanks for the support he has received after the tragedy of losing his two-year-old daughter.

Amora died on Friday, November 29 after suffering serious complications when she was admitted to hospital with a severe infection.

Afobe, 26, who is on a season-long loan at Bristol City from Stoke City, has been touched by the outpouring of love and affection from the football world.

The former AFC Bournemouth and Milton Keynes forward said he had removed private settings on Instagram to make a public statement following the show of support.

“On the behalf of Lois, my family and myself, I would like to say thank you to everyone who has messaged or prayed about the death of our baby girl Amora nine days ago,” he messaged.

“The support we have received is something we will never forget and it means the world to us. You’ve all given us hope and showed the world can come together at times like this and we can all be one.

“Not many know but Amora has a one-year old sister called Alba and we will be strong for her and Amora now lives inside her little sister’s heart and will drive her to grow up and be bold and brave like her older sister was.

“We trust in our Lord Jesus Christ and when we’re weak he comforts us. He will protect the family and give us strength always.

“We want to bounce back and show people that even when we are grieving we can make a comeback and be strong and never quit in anything you want to do or become.

“I wish I could reply to every person that has messaged me to tell everyone how much it means to us all from the bottom of our hearts.

“Thank you to every football club who posted a message and for the world for being there for us. God bless you all. Love Afobe family.”

Stoke manager Michael O’Neill confirmed the club were doing all they could to help Afobe when he addressed the media on Monday before their home game against Luton on Tuesday night.

“We’re offering Benik and his family support and it really is a tragedy,” said O’Neill.

“It puts everything into perspective and our thoughts remain with them all at this time.”

Bristol City dedicated their 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town to Afobe.

Wolves also sent a message of support, tweeting: “Our hearts break for Benik Afobe and his family following the tragic news of his daughter’s passing this weekend. The Wolves family are with you, Benik.”

Wolves wing back Matt Doherty is best friends with Afobe. The Ireland international, who equalised in their 1-1 draw with Sheffield United on Sunday, December 1, took off his black armband, kissed it and raised it to the sky in an emotional tribute following the goal.

Afobe’s former Bournemouth team-mate Tyrone Mings showed his support to a ‘good friend’ after scoring for Aston Villa against Manchester United.

“I just want him to know that everybody is thinking of him,” Mings told Match of the Day.

Mings later posted on social media: “Only one place I want to direct my attention and that’s to Benik.

“Whether you pray or not, please keep his family in your thoughts through this tough time. We are all with you bro.”

Stoke tweeted their condolences to Afobe, saying: “The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stoke City are with Benik Afobe following this morning’s tragic news. We’ll be with you, Benik.”

Afobe had three spells at Wolves. He scored 23 goals in 48 games in gold and black in all competitions after signing for £2m from MK Dons in January 2015 before moving to AFC Bournemouth for £10m a year later.

He returned to Molineux on loan in January 2018, scoring six times in 16 appearances to help Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to the Championship title.

Signing permanently from Bournemouth for £10m in June that summer, he then joined Stoke on a season-long loan with a view to a £12m move less than a month later before joining the Robins on loan in August.

Afobe scored three goals in five games for the Ashton Gate club, but he suffered a serious knee injury in September and is set to miss the rest of the season.