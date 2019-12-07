Date and ticket details announced for Wolves’ FA Cup tie against United

Wolves have arranged date for their FA Cup tie against Manchester United.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will host Manchester United in the third round on Saturday January 4.

The game is a repeat of last season’s FA Cup quarter-final 2-1 win which put Wolves through to Wembley for the first time in 31 years.

The tie has been selected for live broadcast on BT Sport 1, kicking off at 5.31pm.

All FA Cup third round ties will be delayed by one minute to help promote mental health. The FA, in partnership with the Heads Up campaign and the National Health Service’s Every Mind Matters, wants to encourage fans to think about their mental wellbeing.

Wolves last hosted United at Molineux in their opening home match of the Premier League season, in a 1-1 draw.

The last time they met in the third round at Molineux was when Mike Bailey scored the only goal in January 1973. United have enjoyed the better of the teams’ tussles in the Cup however.

The Red Devils beat Glenn Hoddle’s Championship side 3-0 at the fourth round stage in 2006, and Tommy Docherty’s United triumphed 3-2 at Molineux in a quarter-final replay in 1976, when Steve Kindon (pictured) and John Richards scored, after the latter forced a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford.

United also held sway spectacularly in the two mid-1960s goal fests at Molineux, when their Holy Trinity of Best, Law and Charlton were in their pomp.

Sir Matt Busby’s side won 5-3 in the quarter-final in 1965 and 4-2 at the fifth round stage a year later.

Season ticket holders can get discounted ticket prices for the visit of United from £25 for adults, £15 for over-65s and under-21s, and £5 for under-17s.

Visiting United supporters will be located in the Steve Bull Lower and Stan Cullis Quadrant.

Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders from 9am on Saturday December 7, before four further sale dates follow, subject to availability.

Season ticket holders have until Sunday, December 22 to secure their seats for the match.

Ticket prices for season ticket holders are as follows:

Stan Cullis and Sir Jack Hayward Stands

Adult: £25

65+ & under-21: £15

Under-17: from £5

Steve Bull and Billy Wright Stands

Adult: £30

65+ & under-21: £20

Under-17: from £5

General sale ticket prices are as follows:

Adult: £25-£40

65+ & under-21: £15-£24

Under-17: from £11.50

Under-12: from £6

The full list of sale dates is as follows:

Season ticket holders: Saturday 7th December 7, 9am

Members with 200+ LP: Monday, December 23, 10am

Members with 150+ LP: Tuesday, December 24, 10am

Members with 100+ LP: Friday, December 27, 10am

General sale: Saturday, December 28, 9am

Tickets will be online via tickets.wolves.co.uk, in person at the ticket office, or by calling 0371 222 1877.

Meanwhile, Steve Davis’s Under-18s will entertain Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Youth Cup on Friday, December 13 at AFC Telford (7pm).

A new date still has to be announced for the Under-23s’ Premier League Cup tie at home to Leeds.

The game had to be postponed from Monday, December 2 because of the Under-21s’ Leasing.com Trophy game at Salford City the following night.

The Under-23s are next in action on Monday, when they host Brighton at AFC Telford (7pm).