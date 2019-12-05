Cutrone – why I broke down after scoring for Wolves

Tearful Patrick Cutrone revealed why he broke down after scoring for Wolves in the 2-0 win against West Ham.

The 21-year-old striker’s emotions got the better of him as he celebrated in front of the South Bank after converting the second goal following Pedro Neto’s touch from Jonny Castro Otto’s cross.

The strike from Cutrone – who recently admitted he has been watching videos of club record scorer Steve Bull – came four minutes from time and just six minutes after coming on.

Cutrone has only played 38 minutes of football since the start of November, while it was only his third goal in 21 appearances – although he has only started eight of those – since signing from AC Milan for £16m.

The Italy Under-21 international admitted the relief of scoring was overwhelming.

“I’m happy. It’s emotional to score a goal and it was an important win,” he said to Wolves TV.

“It was a big emotion. I’ve been searching for this goal and now it has arrived.”

Cutrone replaced an exhausted Raul Jimenez after 80 minutes and says he is now ready to start in Sunday’s Premier League game at Brighton.

“I have to train to give 100 per cent to the team, but the coach will decide the starting XI,” he said. “But I am ready for a start, or not.

“It was a good performance from the team and we played well.

“It was a good win, but we have to take it game by game and stay focused.”

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo was delighted to see Cutrone score as he felt they always needed a second goal to seal victory.

“It was very important for us to score in that moment,” he said. “We want to try to avoid the last-minute situations that can happen in football.

“We had chances, we had clear breaks, counter attacks, clear chances, but I’m happy for Patrick because it’s good for him. We need all the help we can get.

“It’s important for the team, for everybody, because this specific game we had chances, counter attacks, but we know West Ham is a fantastic team, with the quality they have, any minute they can break and score.”

Nuno admitted the Italian had played his part, though he played down Cutrone’s emotions.

“It was very important for us and this is what we want – players that come from the bench and give us options, and solutions,” he added. “We are a small squad, we need everybody.”