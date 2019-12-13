Coady says it’s mission accomplished for Wolves – but now he wants more

Captain Conor Coady says Wolves have achieved their aim in reaching the knockout stages of the Europa League.

But he’s relishing the challenge of more big European nights as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side prepare for the round of 32 draw for the Europa League.

Wolves have reached the knockout stage by winning 10 of their 12 ties, drawing one. Thursday night’s 4-0 win over Besiktas took their tally to 30 goals, a club record in Europe, surpassing the 27 that the 1972 team netted in reaching the UEFA Cup final.

“That was the goal when we started this journey and it’s an amazing achievement when you consider where the club’s come from,” said Coady.

“The Europa League is a brilliant competition, we’re learning from every game we’re playing in and this is another big occasion.”

Wolves go into Sunday’s visit of Jose Mourinho’s improving Tottenham 11 unbeaten in the Premier League.

Having equalled the run from 1962, they now have their sights on the longest undefeated sequence since 1959 when Stan Cullis’s champions were 18 unbeaten across two seasons.

Nuno’s side are currently 16 without loss in the Premier League and Europa League. Coady says the secret is not to look at records, but to focus on the so-called boring cliched matters such as simply concentrating on the next match.

“It (the unbeaten run) is a fantastic achievement for everybody at the club but we don’t look at records and what we can do and how we can do it,” said the skipper.

“We just take it a game at a time. It’s probably an old cliché that we say it, but it is something we stick to doing and make sure we do that.

“We look to try to go again and keep on challenging ourselves as much as possible.

“It is something good that clearly shows the club are doing something right at the minute.”

Nuno made seven changes for the Besiktas game, and is likely to make several again to freshen things up for the visit of Spurs.

Rui Patricio, Romain Saiss, Matt Doherty, Jonny Castro Otto, Adama Traore, hat-trick hero Diogo Jota and Raul Jimenez are all likely to be recalled.

Coady, who is approaching 100 consecutive league appearances for the club, accepts Nuno has do what’s right for the good of the team with eight games in 29 days this month.

“We have a big run of games now coming up this Christmas,” said the 26-year-old sweeper. “All we want to do is improve, every day, every week, every game.

“It’s Christmas, there’s a big, tough period of games coming up, so we need to make sure we are ready for that but we can say we’re improving – that is the main aim.”

Coady says the squad has benefitted from their three-day warm weather training camp in Marbella, returning the day before the Besiktas game.

“It’s to refresh, it is a change of scenery,” he said. “We have a real tough run of games and I think it is important these times come and we make the most of them because they are brilliant little breaks.

“It is something we do quite often. The manager likes to do it. It is fantastic for the boys to be together and train, spend time together, have dinner together and do a few bits.”