Brighton boss Potter is a fan of Wolves

Brighton manager Graham Potter believes Sunday’s opponents Wolves are a solid team who he has been really impressed with.

Wolves go to the AMEX seeking to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games, a feat they have not achieved in the top flight since September 1962.

Solihull-born Potter, 44, also believes head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has done an excellent job after leading Wolves to seventh in their first season back in the Premier League and to fifth in the table before the weekend.

“They are really, really good and really effective,” said the former Albion, Birmingham and Stoke left back.

“They play with a back three that defends in a five, they can build up, they’ve got intelligent midfield players that can take the ball, and they’re technically and tactically very good.

“They were up to fifth in the Premier League before the weekend, they’ve gone through in the Europa League, and not lost in 10. They have that record for a reason.

“Congratulations to them. They work well as a club, and Nuno has done a fantastic job from the Championship into the top half of the Premier League.”

Potter believes the familiar feel to Wolves’ team, with many players playing regularly and not many changes, has helped them become a solid outfit.

“I think they’ve had a settled group. They know what they’re doing, there’s real clarity there,” he said.

“Wins, losses, draws – all those experiences help them get better understand more about what they’re trying to do, it looks to me.

“They’ve got a real clarity and real understanding, structurally they’re very good, and they have attacking players that are varied but can hurt you.

“Then defensively,they’re very sound so they’ve done a great job and to combine that with the Europa League is even more impressive, I think.”

Potter is particularly aware of the threat of Wolves’ attacking players too.

“Then they’ve got a mix of forward players – Adama Traore is a unique attacking player, Raul Jimenez helps them link the game and Diogo Jota can be flexible and drop into space or play high. So they cover everything well,” he added.

Brighton beat Arsenal 2-1 away in their last game on Thursday but Potter admits that result will count for nothing against Wolves.

“Wolves won’t give us anything. They won’t say, ‘Oh, you won against Arsenal so here you go’,” he said.

“We have to start again and we have to be prepared to play against a team having a wonderful season in terms of where they are in the table.

“They’re on an unbeaten run that’s breaking some records for them and they’ve also gone through the Europa League so they’ve been fantastic so we need to be ready again.

“They have just been on a really impressive journey, from promotion from the Championship into the Premier League, growing all the time, learning about each other.

“And then the first year in the Premier League again you have those experiences.

“It doesn’t matter – you can talk and predict and think, but it’s not until you’re actually there in the actual eye of the storm, so to speak, that you get to learn about each other and yourselves.”

Potter also believes that Wolves could challenge for a Champions League place, but accepts there is plenty of competition for them.

“Why not? That’s the challenge. They have to carry on. The competition is fierce, isn’t it? That’s the reality,” he added.

“I don’t give too much thought to what they might be able to do or not.

“It’s more I respect where they are now, what they’ve done.

“We know they’re going to be a tough opponent, but we’re at home.

“We need to try to focus on us, on ourselves and try to carry on the work that we’ve been doing and use all that to help us, hopefully win a game of football.”