Ashley-Seal on target again as Wolves U23s end all square with Brighton

Wolves Under-23s 1 (Ashley-Seal 3) Brighton and Hove Albion Under-23s 1 (Gwargis 55)

Wolves Under-23s emulated the first team 24 hours earlier as they led Brighton before coming away all square, this time a 1-1 draw.

Striker Benny Ashley-Seal continued his prolific spell by putting Mark Kennedy’s much-changed side ahead after three minutes at the Sir Jack Hayward Training Ground in Compton after the game was switched from AFC Telford United.

But the hosts were pegged back by an equaliser from Peter Gwargis in the 55th minute to earn the Seagulls a point and leave Wolves Under-23s with a feeling of deja vu.

It was their fourth 1-1 draw in as many games after the same scorelines against Paris Saint Germain, Chelsea and Athletic Club. Last week’s 3-0 defeat at Salford City was an Under-21 side.

The point left Wolves 10th and third from bottom of Premier League 2 Division One with 11 points, while Brighton climbed one place to sixth on 16 points.

Kennedy made five changes to the team that crashed out of the Leasing.com Trophy six days ago.

James Pardington, Raphael Nya, John Kitolano, Tsun-Dai and Ashley-Seal replaced Andreas Sondegaard, Elliot Watt, Luke Cundle, Lewis Richards and Chem Campbell.

Sondergaard, Richards, Cundle and Campbell joined Oskar Rasmussen, Owen Otasowie and Taylor Perry with the first-team squad in Marbella.

Dion Sanderson switched from right wing back to right-sided centre back, with former PSG defender Nya playing wing back.

Wolves led from the first serious attack of the game when Ashley-Seal turned the ball home at the near post.

The home side continued to attack and winger Jordan Graham’s dangerous cross needed the intervention of goalkeeper Tom McGill, who showed a clean pair of hands at his near post.

Wolves threatened again when midfielder Wai Tsun-Dai fired over after meeting an inviting centre from the left.

Little had been seen of Brighton’s attack but Wolves finally had some defending to do when they scrambled away Gwargis’s cross and Danny Cashman’s shot was blocked when the hosts partly cleared Jack Spong’s corner from the left.

The visitors continued to probe and Taylor Richards produced a mazy run and cross that Wolves failed to clear and Bojan Radulovic rifled the loose ball over the bar.

Wolves suffered a blow just before half-time when left wing back Kitolano was forced off through injury and replaced by Cyriaque Mayounga.

There was still time for a flurry of attacking from Brighton just before the break as they went desperately close to an equaliser.

Cashman glanced Alex Cochrane’s deep cross just wide of Pardington’s right-hand post before the Seagulls got behind Wolves’ defence and Radulvoic’s close range effort smacked against the bar.

Brighton’s march continued after the interval and Richards, who switched wings at the break with Gwargis, found himself clean through on the left hand side of the penalty area, and drew Pardington, who made an early stop to deny him.

Pardington was in action again moments later, this time to hold Cochrane’s fierce delivery.

Brighton’s pressure finally told 10 minutes into the second half when Cashman robbed the home defence and teed up Gwargis to bury a shot into the top corner of the net.

Wolves returned to the attack after the hour when McGill denied Ashley-Seal at his near post.

Graham’s wicked cross from the right allowed substitute Boubacar Hanne to meet it at the far post, but Romaric Yapi did enough to put him off and the ball flew wide.

Another centre from Graham, who looked dangerous all night, was held by McGill at his near post as Wolves went for the winner.

Wolves (3-4-3): Pardington; Sanderson, Marques, Csoka; Nya, Taylor, Francis, Kitolano (Mayounga 45); Tsun-Dai (Hanne 76), Ashley-Seal, Graham.

Subs not used: Cristovao, Samuels, He.

Brighton: McGill; Yapi, O’Hora, Roberts (Freestone 69), Cochrane, Davies, Spong, Gwargis, Cashman, Richards, Radulovic (Tolaj 70).

Subs not used: Keto, Tsoungi, Jenks.