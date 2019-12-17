Adama Traore was Wolves’ nearly man according to ex-Tottenham man Jenas

Adama Traore was Wolves’ nearly man against Tottenham, according to former Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.

Traore caught the eye as he constantly attacked the Spurs defence and scored a cracking equaliser with a fierce shot from the edge of the box, while also attracting three bookings for Tottenham players.

One report even claimed a senior Tottenham player went to manager Jose Mourinho after the game and called for him to sign Traore.

But Jenas spotted a flaw in Traore’s make-up that he claimed cost Wolves the game as Jan Vertonghen headed a stoppage-time winner to seal an unlikely 2-1 victory.

“We heard Nuno talking about the need to stay switched on at the vital moments and a vital moment came right towards the end of the game, in the last minute from a corner,” said Jenas on BBC Match Of The Day 2.

“Traore had just had a shoulder injury and he was about to go back on the pitch.

“But at the same time, Jose Mourinho and Jan Vertonghen had a conversation right next to him, and Jan was saying to Jose ‘Shall I go – what do you think?’

“Jose is saying ‘You might as well – they’ve got everyone back in, you go’.

“But Traore never even had a look – he wasn’t on his toes and he wasn’t switched on, Jan put his hand up and said ‘Come one, find me’ and Traore was walking out of the box, and look what happens.

“Right in his (Traore’s) spot, Vertonghen popped up and stuck it in the bottom corner.

“Unfortunately what was a top performance from Traore, that was a big moment where he cost his team there in my opinion.”

Nevertheless, Jenas was hugely impressed with Traore, who now has four goals and six assists in 26 appearances this season, as opposed to one and three in 36 last term.

“You actually can’t ignore him. He was a constant threat with his pace and power and Jan Vertonghen did OK against him, but he’s just so difficult to deal with,” added Jenas.

“They doubled up on him at times – Son came over and helped Vertonghen – but he still found a way to get to the byeline.

“The problem was, whenever he found himself in a one-versus-one situation, he was so difficult to deal with, because he can go to the line, but he can also go inside and get a shot off.

“You could tell Spurs worked on it in those wide areas because they kept creating overloads – Moussa Sissoko also went over to try to stop him and even they couldn’t stop him getting a cross in.

“Conor Coady hit about four of those long passes in the game and he was sensational, but Traore was just industrious – bobbing and weaving and creating angles, and the Spurs back line did really well.

“The big problem is if you get caught high up with space in behind, you’ve got absolutely no chance (of catching him).

“Look how much distance he puts between himself and Vertonghen in a short space of time. He was too quick and too strong and he got what he deserved (with his goal).

“For the goal, I don’t think there was much Spurs could do about it. It was just a bit of brilliance – yes they back off a bit, but no one expected it.

“It was a really good battle down that side between him and Vertonghen and it was nearly a top performance from Traore.”