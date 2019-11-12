Wolves winger Traore pulls out of Spain squad through injury

Wolves winger Adama Traore has pulled out of the Spain squad through injury – just a day after his first call-up.

The 23-year-old was named by Spain on Saturday for the Euro 2020 qualifiers against Malta this Friday and Romania three days later, despite reports suggesting he had decided to represent Mali, the birthplace of his parents.

But he sustained a minor injury in Sunday’s 2-1 win over his former club Aston Villa and will not be risked on international duty.

“Unfortunately, I will not be able to attend the call of the national team because of an injury in the game we played this Sunday against Aston Villa,” Traore told the Spanish team’s official website.

“I am sorry I cannot be in this call, but I will continue working to be in the best possible way for the next lists, God willing.

“I want to thank for the confidence that the coach has placed in me.

“This Monday I will have medical tests at my club, Wolverhampton, to know the extent of the injury.”

Traore was an replacement for the injured Rodrigo Moreno from Valencia. Now he will be replaced by Paris St-Germain’s Pablo Sarabia in Roberto Moreno’s squad.

Traore would have been Wolves’ only representative in the 23-man party as wing back Jonny Castro Otto hasn’t been selected on this occasion.

Spain-born Traore had been tipped to switch international allegiance to his parents’ homeland of Mali, despite making 18 appearances for Spain’s age group teams from Under-16s to Under-21s.

Reports linked Traore with Mali when a photo of him with a Mali shirt circulated on social media.

But Traore has denied decided to represent Mali. “The truth is I’ve spoke with Mali, but didn’t sign anything,” he said.

“I’ve been in contact with them and they’ve shown interest. There has been a bit of confusion. I haven’t decided yet.”

Coincidentally, if he decided to play for Mali, he would be one of three Adama Traores in the squad with Monaco’s on-loan Metz midfielder and his Metz team-mate of the same name.

The trio would form part of five Traores, with Rennes’ Hamari Traore and Lens’ Cheick Traore, who both play right back.

Mali have some experience with dealing with namesakes, having previously had brothers Sambou and Moustaphe Yatabre in their squad.

Traore has played 11 times for Wolves in the Premier League this season after being more of a bit-part player last term.

Initially, he came through Barcelona’s ‘La Masia’ youth system before going on to play for the club’s B team.

The only English-based players in the Spain squad are goalkeepers David de Gea (Manchester United) and Kepa Arrizabalaga (Chelsea), and Manchester City midfielder Rodri.