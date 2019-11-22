Wolves’ ‘Special One’ delighted ‘born winner’ Mourinho is back

Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo is happy Jose Mourinho is back in football and says his fellow Portuguese is a born winner.

Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as Tottenham manager this week in the big football story.

Nuno was a goalkeeper under Mourinho at Porto from 2002-04 and won two Portuguese titles, the Champions League, the UEFA Cup, the Intercontinental Cup, the Portuguese Cup and two Portuguese Super Cups.

The Molineux chief’s abiding memory of the one-time called ‘Special One’ is his fierce desire to win, and his record backs that up, with 25 trophies.

“It was many years ago (playing under Mourinho), and it was two fantastic seasons we had in Porto,” said Nuno.

“We won everything we competed in and this desire to win is something I will always remember about Mourinho. He’s a born winner.

“I think Mourinho speaks for himself. He’s a winner, all the titles he’s achieved is fantastic.

“He’s a fantastic manager and someone who I respect and admire a lot, and I’m happy he’s back in football.”

Nuno was sorry to see Pochettino, who led Spurs to the Champions League final five months ago, lose his job after an indifferent start to the season.

“I’m not happy Mauricio (Pochettino), a fantastic manager, also has left, but this is the life of ourselves as managers,” he said.

“We have to be prepared – we are in, we are out, but no doubt you are talking about two fantastic managers.”

Talking of managers Nuno rates, another man in charge the Wolves chief rates is Bournemouth’s Eddie Howe, who he faces on Saturday at the Vitality Stadium.

“The work of Eddie is fantastic. We met him last season and we had time to chat,” said Nuno.

“I admire and respect him a lot and all these years that he’s been in Bournemouth he’s done an amazing job.

“They are a very good team, with very good players and a very good manager, so it’s going to be very, very tough tomorrow, and we have to compete well because Bournemouth are no doubt a very good team.

“We will approach it like we always do – we don’t change. We adapt, we don’t change.

“We know the opponent, we know how good it is, but our approach is always the same – trying to go through every detail we can to prepare well for the game, give the info to the players and always relying on our way of doing things.

“We keep the same shape and we try to compete as best as we can.”

Wolves have played 24 games in all competitions this season, while the Cherries have played 14.

Nuno has no complaints and accepts the increased number of games is a result of their own success.

But he stressed they have to be so careful to manage the demands on the players to try to ensure they are ready for the next match.

“We have to manage a lot of things; minutes of the players, the opponent, the moment of the season,” said the head coach.

“We have to assess a lot of things, but this is what we do from day one: Always trying to figure out the best decisions, knowing solutions, understanding the recovery time of the players and the staff and players work very hard to always be able to perform well.”