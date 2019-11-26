Wolves magician Moutinho produced a passing masterclass – Shearer

Wolves magician Joao Moutinho capped a special weekend by being named in Alan Shearer’s Premier League team of the week.

The 33-year-old midfielder scored with a superb free kick in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth before starting the move for Wolves’ second goal scored by Raul Jimenez from Adama Traore’s cross, set up by Moutinho.

The Portugal international signed a three-year contract extension before the game before going on to make a typically top-class contribution.

BBC Match of the Day pundit Shearer said: “He produced a passing masterclass, playing short balls between the lines and longer ones out wide to stretch AFC Bournemouth, while his free-kick was of the highest quality.”

Moutinho slotted in to the right of midfield in Shearer’s 4-3-3 select line-up, managed by Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and also including fellow Midlands-based players Ben Chilwell and Jamie Vardy from Leicester and Aston Villa midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Shearer’s Premier League team of the week: Nick Pope (Burnley); Serge Aurier (Tottenham), James Tarkowski (Burnley), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Ben Chilwell (Leicester); Joao Moutinho (Wolves), Todd Cantwell (Norwich), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa); Jamie Vardy (Leicester), Lys Mousset (Sheffield United), Son Min-Heung (Tottenham).

Former Liverpool, Tottenham, Blackburn and Fulham midfielder Danny Murphy believes Moutinho has such vision and passing range that he is a threat wherever he is on the pitch.

Murphy added: “This is what you like to see – a creative midfielder, a great run, (Harry) Wilson switches off and Jimenez gets his 14th goal of the season.

“He’s got the ability to open you up from anywhere on the pitch. I know Bournemouth went down to 10 men but when you give them this time on the ball, he’ll just dictate play.”

Moutinho has started all but two of his club’s 23 Premier League and UEFA Europa League matches this season, while also playing five times for his country. Murphy also praised Moutinho for his professionalism.

“For a player of his age, it shows how much he looks after himself in that he’s been involved in every game this season,” said the one-time England international.

“He just gives that edge and bit of quality we’ve talked about.”

Wolves are now on an eight-match unbeaten run in the top flight – their longest such sequence since February 1974, while they are 12 without loss if you add in their recent Europa League results.

“Wolves deserve great credit because they started the season reasonably poorly, but they’ve really gone on a good run,” added Murphy.