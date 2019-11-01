Wolves can cope without Boly and Bennett – Nuno

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves can plug the gap left by Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett.

Bennett has joined Boly on the sidelines for Saturday’s Premier League clash at Arsenal with a recurrence of the groin problem that forced him off in the 1-1 draw against Southampton 13 days ago.

Boly is out for several months with a broken ankle after undergoing surgery this week.

Head coach Nuno has the option of moving Matt Doherty and Romain Saiss alongside captain Conor Coady for the trip to the Emirates – as he did at Newcastle last weekend – as well as playing Leander Dendoncker there, while he can also call on Jesus Vallejo and Max Kilman, who paired Bennett in midweek at Villa Park.

“Of course I’m confident. I’m confident because I trust all the players in the squad,” said the boss.

“We’ve played the last two games without Boly. At Newcastle, Coady played with Leander (Dendoncker) and (Romain) Saiss and at Villa with a different back three.

“So we cannot believe in all the games it’s going to be the same players. This is why we have a squad.

“We miss all the players who are not with us. When we don’t have a player, it’s one less solution we have for the game to compete.

“So we have to find another and we have that in the squad. We have solutions in the squad to make a strong 11 to compete tomorrow.

“This is what it’s all about – game by game, but always to compete.”

Nuno’s confidence stems from the adaptation he has seen in Kilman, who has transformed himself from an England Futsal international and £50,000 signing from Maidenhead into a Premier League prospect.

“He’s done well. We cannot forget the trajectory of Max through his youth,” added the Portuguese.

“It was only last season that he was fully integrated in the first-team squad and he’s doing well.

“It requires a lot of effort from him since we made the decision. We have totally changed his habits and routines and it’s fantastic now, the response he’s giving.

“We firmly believe he can grow and become better.”

Nuno admits Kilman’s background in Futsal – football played on a smaller pitch with a smaller ball – has its advantages and disadvantages.

“In some things yes, in others not so well, so that’s why it’s a long process with Max,” said the head coach.

“But it’s incredible how he’s growing and giving everything he has, incredible – I cannot tell you how much he’s changed, even his physique, it’s truly incredible.

“He’s a true example of someone who arrived late but you can still achieve it.”

Vallejo has so far struggled to adapt to the intensity of the Premier League. But Nuno has vowed to persevere with the 22-year-old on-loan Real Madrid defender.

“He’s trying to improve. It’s not easy to get into a routine and we always give time and space to a player to adapt, to get involved and understand the idea we have,” admitted the boss.

“But he’s doing well in the aspect that he knows he has to improve. He has to change some things and it’s totally different football.

“Intensity? You can see it. But I will never, ever abandon a player. We keep on trying to find the best way to get the best out of him.

“This applies to all the players in the squad and the young players we have.

“This is our philosophy trying to analyse until some he does the things that can change to make him better.”

Nuno is confident Vallejo will adapt to the demands of English football.

“Of course I’m confident, not only in him but all the players that have come through this time,” he said.

“Some of those immediately showed good responses, some required more time, but we stuck with them in giving them chances to improve on the training ground.

“Never, never give up in trying to get the best out of them.”

