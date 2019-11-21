Sparky wants Wolves U23s job for keeps – and says decision will be soon

Mark Kennedy wants to become Wolves Under-23s coach for keeps – and believes there will be a decision on the job within two weeks.

The 43-year-old has taken charge of the Molineux youngsters for two months since old Molineux teammate Rob Edwards left for a coaching job with England.

Former Wolves, Liverpool, Manchester City, Cardiff and Ipswich winger Kennedy says he has relished coaching the youngsters and provided the update after Wednesday’s 1-1 draw against Paris Saint Germain in the Premier League International Cup at Molineux.

Asked if he wants the job on a permanent basis, the wideman, who was one of Wolves’ 2003 promotion heroes having scored in the 3-0 play-off final win against Sheffield United, said: “Yes, 100 per cent. Why wouldn’t I? It’s a top club, and you’ve seen tonight, we’ve got an amazing group of players and it’s an amazing club.”

But the ex-Ireland international says he is still waiting to be told of the club’s decision as they go through a process of interviews to find the right candidate.

“I can honestly say there is no update,” he added. “We were all gutted Rob left but I knew the day I stepped in for him that it would be a minimum of six weeks, so I didn’t expect anything to happen (immediately).

“But I know the club are working really hard to get to the end of that decision, and I am pretty sure being honest, that they will decide that within the next two weeks.”

Kennedy has enjoyed having sole charge of the Under-23s squad after assisting Edwards from the summer.

“I’ve been doing the job for eight weeks, I’ve absolutely loved it and if I wasn’t here tomorrow, I will thank the club, shake their hands and wish them all the best and be eternally grateful for the opportunity,” he said.

“If I am here and the next day, I’ll be here and I’ll embrace it and I’ll give it everything I’ve got.

“I’m very respectful that in any walk of life, there’s a process, and I’ve been doing it for eight weeks.”

Kennedy returned to the club he served for five years as a player from 2001-06 in the summer.

He started his coaching career under Mick McCarthy at Ipswich when he retired as a player in 2012, working with their Underr-21s, and has since spent time working in the academy at another of his old clubs Manchester City before rejoining Wolves.

He says the Wolves academy has been upgraded lots even in the last few years.

“If you go back about five or six years, Wolves would have had a good academy, but now it’s an academy people are talking about, now it’s an academy that’s hot on the heels of the great academies that everybody knows is out there,” he added.

“Not only are they on the heels of those, but they do it without the budget of others.

“I worked at Manchester City and it’s an unbelievable academy, but they also have an unbelievable budget and resources.

“So to do it on a different budget and different resources, everybody involved deserved a huge anount of credit.

“It’s a great club to be involved in. If I wasn’t there, that’s life, what can you do?

“I still get to go home and see my wife and kids, so I’ve got lots to smile about.”