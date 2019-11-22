Raul is the example to follow, says Nuno to Wolves stars

Nuno Espirito Santo has told Wolves players that Raul Jimenez is the example to follow – but that he can still get better.

Jimenez has scored 13 goals in 22 games in all competitions this season, just four goals behind his club total for the whole of 2018-19.

The Mexico international’s tally is only bettered by Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling among Premier League players, and Jimenez netted twice on international duty in a 3-0 win over Panama last Saturday.

Head coach Nuno believes the 28-year-old club record £32.6m signing sets a benchmark for improvement in the squad.

“He’s always available to listen, to put things to and to give something, and this is the space of improvement that we expect from all of the players,” said the boss.

“When we brought him we did (think he would do this well) and we still believe he can do better than he’s already doing.

“The game of Raul and the game of players goes beyond the goal.

“He’s a very important player for the team and he’s doing fantastic, and we want him to continue, and if it’s possible, to improve.

“He’s a very important player, not only this season but since last season he’s been amazing.

“But what he does goes beyond the specific moments. He works very hard in every moment of the game.”

Jimenez came off the bench in Mexico’s 2-1 home win against Bermuda in the early hours of Wednesday morning and only returned for training on Thursday before Wolves play Bournemouth away on Saturday, after a 5,500-mile, 13 hour journey.

Nuno admits they will wrap Jimenez in cotton wool to be ready for the trip to the south coast.

“We look very carefully after all of the players, sometimes even those not involved n many competitions we have to be careful on managing and assessing the player,” said the boss.

“We do it with everybody. We do it with the international players, we do it with the players who stayed here, the players that are coming back from injury. We are very careful on our approach.”