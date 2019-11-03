Raul inspires Wolves to Gun a point at Arsenal

Arsenal 1 (Aubameyang 21) Wolves 1 (Jimenez 76)

Wolves continued their capital gains with a hugely deserved point at Arsenal to extend their unbeaten run in the Premier League to six games.

Raul Jimenez cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th goal for the Gunners with his 11th strike of the season as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side made light of the loss of defenders Willy Boly and Ryan Bennett with their seventh unbeaten league game in London.

Only Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero with 13 goals each have scored more than Jimenez among Premier League players.

Wolves’ standing in the game was underlined by their 25 efforts on goal – of which man of the match Jimenez had eight – while eight were on target. Arsenal’s tally were 10 and four respectively.

Wolves have now collected 10 points from the last 18 available on an unbeaten run that has seen them climb from 19th.

Nuno reverted to the same 11 which started the 1-1 draw at Newcastle after making all 11 changes for the 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup, and they took the game to the hosts from the off.

The visitors had already created at least half a dozen good opportunities before Arsenal opened the scoring against the run of play.

A skilful link-up between Diogo Jota and Jonny almost led to the first opening, but the latter ballooned well over Bernd Leno’s crossbar from 18 yards out.

Wolves continued to dominate, launching frequent attacks, but the Gunners’ defence stood firm.

The closest the visitors came to breaking the deadlock was when midfielder Ruben Neves’s dipping long-range drive sailed just too high, brushing the top of the net from 25 yards.

Arsenal slowly worked their way into the game and Lucas Torreira went close before they took the lead.

Aubameyang was perfectly placed to slot home from 10 yards after David Luiz crossed from the right and Alexandre Lacazette picked him out with a square pass to run on to for his ninth goal in 13 games.

Arsenal initially kept the head on Wolves, as Aubameyang and Lacazette tested Patricio, while another drive from Neves was comfortable for Leno.

Wolves went desperately close to a equaliser just before the break. Jota surged down the left and squared the ball back into the path of Matt Doherty, whose first-time shot was superbly palmed away by Leno.

That fired the visitors and they finished the half strongly as Jimenez and Jota had shots that failed to trouble the keeper.

Leno again denied Wolves soon after the restart, tipping away another effort from Neves, who was having an inspired game on his 100th appearance for the club.

The Arsenal shotstopper then had an easier stop as he held Jimenez’s header from Joao Moutinho’s corner.

Just like at Newcastle last week, Jota was always looking to run at the hosts’ defence and one such burst produced a shot that was blocked, before another sparked appeals for a penalty that fell on deaf ears.

Doherty was then left limping by a challenge with Dani Ceballos, but he ensured Wolves didn’t concede another when he cleared an effort off the line following a corner before being forced off to be replaced by Ruben Vinagre in the 71st minute.

With 15 minutes left, Wolves finally grabbed the equaliser they deserved. Moutinho hooked the ball into the box following a quick throw-in on the right , and Jimenez, climbed above Calum Chambers to plant a header into the bottom corner of the net.

Jota again looked to test the Arsenal defence and this time he managed to somehow slalom through several challenge before Leno gathered at his feet after he failed to get his shot away.

Wolves continued to get at the Gunners until the final whistle, but couldn’t fashion a winner.

Arsenal: Leno, Chambers, Luiz, Sokratis, Tierney (Kolasinac 87), Guendouzi, Torreira (Saka 73), Ceballos, Ozil, Aubameyang, Lacazette (Martinelli 60).

Unused subs: Martinez, Bellerin, Willock, Pepe.

Wolves: Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saiss; Doherty (Vinagre 71), Neves, Moutinho,, Jonny; Traore, Jimenez, Jota (Neto 90).

Unused subs: Ruddy, Kilman, Gibbs-White, Perry, Cutrone.

Referee: Michael Oliver.