On-loan Wolves star Cav is ‘superb’ and ‘a matchwinner’, says Fulham boss Parker

On-loan Wolves forward Ivan Cavaleiro has been told he is a ‘matchwinner’ and ‘superb’ for Fulham.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has been raving about the 26-year-old, who was back in the West Midlands on Saturday when he starred in the Cottagers’ 1-0 win at Birmingham.

Cavaleiro has scored four goals in 15 Championship games so far for the Cottagers and is currently operating on the left of a three-man forward line with Aleksandar Mitrovic in the centre and former Leicester and Brighton winger Anthony Knockhaert on the right.

The Portuguese’s loan is due to become a permanent move next summer for a fee in the region of £12m and Parker hinted it will be money well spent by the Londoners, for whom he has missed just one League game so far.

“He has been superb, he gives us what you see in him – he is a matchwinner on his day,” said Parker.

“He gives the attack an impetus at times, one of many in our front half players who are pleasing to the eye. He has done well.

“There is more to come from everyone, it’s down to me the staff and the players to keep pushing, keep driving.”

Ever-present Mitrovic was superb at St Andrew’s, scoring the only goal to make it 12 in the Championship so far this term, while he had another effort disallowed for offside, to help his side to seventh, one place and two points off the play-off zone.

Cavaleiro was substituted after 65 minutes for on-loan Tottenham’s former Villa loanee Josh Onomah after cutting infield and crashing a fierce shot just wide on the hour.

Former Wolves midfielder Kevin McDonald has been forced into something of a watching brief at Craven Cottage as he has only made three Championship appearances this season, with just one start.