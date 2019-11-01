Nuno: Wolves can’t go back to the future against Arsenal

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves can’t go back to the future when they take on Arsenal.

Wolves took four points off the Gunners last season, winning 3-1 at Molineux in March after a 1-1 draw at the Emirates in November when they did enough to win.

However, the Molineux men haven’t won away to Arsenal in 10 meetings going back to a 3-2 victory in September 1979.

But Wolves have a impressive record against the top six under Nuno, with a stunning victory at champions Manchester City recently to follow last season’s sequence of two wins and a draw against Manchester United, victories over Liverpool and Tottenham and four points against Chelsea.

“Arsenal is a totally different game (to Manchester City) and a totally different opponent, but we know it will be very, very difficult,” said head coach Nuno.

“Arsenal has a fantastic squad, a very good manager (Unai Emery), so it’s going to be very difficult.

“This is a new game, history in football does not repeat. Arsenal have a lot of quality players, they’re well organised, they have speed and have good quality with possession on the ball. It will be very tough challenge against a very good team.

“We don’t look at the table. We compete against every opponent we have in front of us in all competitions.”

Wolves are preparing for their 22nd game of the season, which is eight more than most teams in the Premier League not in European competition.

The Portuguese accepts the fixture schedule has been tough but stressed the players and staff are relishing their task.

“It has been a big challenge for everybody, for the squad, for us, for the club and for our fans – but we are embracing the challenge,” he said.

“It’s not easy at all. It’s very demanding, especially on the players, because of the recovery time, the amount of games, the high level of opponents in the Premier League, in the Europa League and in the Carabao Cup.

“Having experience before helps you but doesn’t make it easier. It is always a big challenge and I think it’s always going to be harder.”

The challenge of the Europa League means Nuno has regularly shuffled his pack this season after keeping the same XI in many games last term.

The Molineux gaffer made 11 changes for the midweek defeat at Villa in the Carabao Cup and will probably do the same again at Arsenal on Saturday.

“We always think about (team selection),” said Nuno. “We always take a lot of time to prepare, time to find the best options, finding the right solutions. It’s always a big challenge.

“We’ve had good performances and not so good performances, ups and downs, but this is all about competition – raising our standards and always performing on the highest level we can. That is very difficult to sustain throughout competition.

“We have to pay attention to the opponent we have. All of our opponents have a lot of quality, just like the next opponent.

“Sometimes it’s not always what we want to do, it’s doing what the other team allows you to do.

“We have to defend and we have to be organised, sustaining that level throughout the game is one of the things we want to achieve.”