Nuno: Wolves’ 6000-strong travelling army inspired us in Braga

Proud Nuno Espirito saluted the huge travelling army of Wolves fans who he said inspired his team in Braga.

The 6,000-strong following – the most the club has ever taken to an away game in Europe – were rewarded as their team’s 3-3 draw qualified them for the knockout stages of the Europa League.

“I’m extremely proud – 6,000 fans here is amazing,” said head coach Nuno. “It requires a lot of effort from them, flights and travel, on a night like this, that’s what makes us proud.

“The journey we started together, since the Championship. If we can achieve more, we will try.

“It’s the same group of players that started, that are trying to grow, our fans are always with us supporting and that’s what makes me happy.

“I’m extremely happy because 6,000 fans of Wolves came here and supported us. It was amazing, so thank you and we keep on going.”

Wolves produced one of their most scintillating halves of football under Nuno to come from behind and lead 3-1 at half-time.

Raul Jimenez’s 15th goal of the season and seventh in eight games – he is now the top-scoring Premier League player in all competitions – equalised Andre Horta’s opener, before the red-hot Mexican set up Matt Doherty and Adama Traore to give Nuno’s men an apparently unassailable lead.

But a second-half comeback saw Paulinho and Fransergio ensure the spoils were shared in a six-goal thriller in Portugal, and the point was enough to continue Wolves’ European dream with a spot in the knockout stages in 2020.

“The first half was good. We started badly – we conceded a goal that can happen, but the reaction was very good,” added Nuno.

“We pressed well, we stayed organised and achieved good combinations, so naturally we were finishing goals, the way the team reacted in play was good.

“The second half was not so good, not so well organised, allowing passes to Braga that unbalanced and we conceded in situations that we must improve.”

Wolves have now played 26 games this season and again have little recovery time before hosting Sheffield United on Sunday.

Nuno fielded arguably his strongest team for the trip to Portugal, but he is happy with the way his players are coping as they made it 12 matches unbeaten in Premier League and Europa League competitions.

“The season has been long and it was another demanding match. We started very early in the season, however the balance so far has been good,” said the boss. “The team is improving, the players are responding.

“However, we need to keep this momentum because in a couple of days we have a key game against Sheffield United and we want to develop and improve.

“We don’t have limits, we always keep going and we’re going to the next one.”