Nuno waits on Wolves trio for Bournemouth test

Nuno Espirito Santo is playing a waiting game over three Wolves players ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.

Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore and Ryan Bennett are the men the Molineux head coach says are still being assessed in the countdown to the trip to the Vitality Stadium.

Jimenez didn’t return from international duty until early on Thursday after a 5,500-mile, 13-hour flight from Mexico.

Traore has been under treatment for a problem in his right hamstring sustained in the 2-1 win against Aston Villa before the international break, while Bennett is managing a groin problem.

“Raul was a late one to join us, but again, we have to assess him because it’s not a lot of time to train and we’ll decide for tomorrow,” said Nuno.

“We have a couple of players we have to assess. We are still assessing them this afternoon for tomorrow.

“Adama has an injury he had from before in the last game, during the break, but we have to assess him.

“Bennett is getting better but we have to assess; there are a lot of things we still have to work on.”

Apart from any fatigue Jimenez might have suffered, Wolves’ 11-strong international contingent all reported back fit, however.

Portugal quartet Rui Patricio, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho and Diogo Jota, Ireland’s Matt Doherty, Leander Dendoncker (Belgium), Romain Saiss (Morocco), Patrick Cutrone (Italy Under-21s) and Pedro Neto and Ruben Vinagre (both Portugal Under-21s) are all raring to go for Wolves again.

“In terms of what this international break meant – they came healthy, which is the most important aspect of it,” said Nuno.

The Wolves boss was delighted his players were involved in meaningful games, with Portugal and Belgium qualifying for Euro 2020, while Jota won his first two caps for Portugal, Doherty scored his first international goal and Cutrone grabbed a brace.

“We had a lot of players involved in terms of national teams, but I think it was good because all of them were in important moments for their own countries, achieving qualifications for big events, playing every minute, and some not so, like Pedro and Vinagre – they returned from the Under-21 Portugal squad,” said Nuno.

“I think the final point of going to a national team is a reflection of how we work in our own club, so we are glad some of our players went to their national teams and had a chance to make their first appearances.

“It’s good for the player, for his motivation and for his confidence. It’s a tribute for the way he works on a daily basis.

“At the same time, we stayed here, we worked and now we receive them over a couple of days.”