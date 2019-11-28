No Arsenal approach for Wolves boss Nuno – and it would not be welcome

Wolves head coach Nuno Espirito Santo has not received an approach by Arsenal, nor would he welcome one, wolvesbite.com understands.

The 45-year-old has been installed as one of the favourites to replace under-pressure Gunners boss Unai Emery.

Arsenal director of football Raul Sanllehi has a close relationship with Nuno’s agent Jorge Mendes.

It’e believed there was an approach for Nuno through Mendes towards the end of Arsene Wenger’s reign.

But Nuno stayed put then and the indications are he will again. Sources say the Molineux head coach is not interested in the vacancy and believes the latest speculation is fuelled by bookmakers’ odds.

Furthermore, there has not been any approach for his services, directly or indirectly.

The news will come as a huge relief to Wolves fans who have been anxious that they could lose the most successful manager the club has had in decades.

Whether Arsenal make a move for the Portuguese at the end of the season or sooner is unknown, but as of Wednesday night, there has been no fresh enquiry made for him.

Any approach from Arsenal or elsewhere for Nuno’s services would be no surprise though given his huge impact since his arrival at Molineux in July 2017.

In his first season in charge, he led Wolves to the Championship title, then brought them a seventh-placed finish, an FA Cup semi-final and a place in Europe in their first year back in the Premier League.

This term the team sit fifth and are just a point from qualifying for the Europa League knockout stages, despite playing 25 games already this season.

Publicly, Nuno is staying tightlipped out of respect for Emery, who is clinging to his job after six games without a win.

“You know me well enough and you know I’m not going to answer that,” said Nuno, speaking on the eve of Thursday’s Europa League clash away to Braga.

“I wouldn’t ever mention an issue which is not a reality, mainly as speaking about a job which has a manager would be disrespectful and I will not do so.

“There are no distractions at all. I don’t talk about possibilities, I don’t talk about things which are not real, what is real is that we are here, we have to train and prepare ourselves.

“We are doing OK, there is a lot of room to improve, it requires a lot of work but this is what we have been doing since day one when we started in the Championship.”

Wolves need just a point from their final two group games to qualify for the Europa League knockout stages.

Goalkeeper Rui Patricio is convinced Nuno must stay if they want to fulfil their ambitions.

“It’s very important to keep Nuno at the club, not only for the players but for the club as well. We have ambitions in this competition,” said the Portugal international.

“Stability is needed in any club, without a shadow of a doubt, in order for the club to develop and become greater.

“It’s not just about the coach. You need a good staff at the club. Nuno is an outstanding coach and also a leader, and we need him to keep developing, not only the staff but the players as well.”