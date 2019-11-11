New job for former Wolves MD Laurie Dalrymple

Former Wolves managing director Laurie Dalrymple has been appointed as chief executive of Premiership rugby club Harlequins.

The 44-year-old left Molineux in a shock departure in July following four-and-a-half years after a breakdown in his relationship with the board.

In his time at the club he helped in the transition from previous owner Steve Morgan to current owners Fosun and assisted in stabilising the club in the Premier League following the Championship title win in 2017-18.

Since he left, his duties have been largely taken on by chairman Jeff Shi, while sporting director Kevin Thelwell has also shared some of the workload.

“While I’ve worked in football most recently, rugby has always been my passion,” Dalrymple told Harlequins website.

“Following an inspiring World Cup, CVC’s investment into the league and a growing supporter base, Harlequins are well placed to capitalise.”

Dalrymple, who served as Wolves MD for three years, previously worked in the club’s commercial department and prior to that was executive director at the Ricoh Arena and international sales director at global event producer EMAP.

Quins chairman David Morgan said he will bring ‘a wealth of experience’ to The Stoop.

“Laurie helped transform Wolves from a Championship club to an established member of the Premier League,” he said.

“I would again also like to thank David Ellis (Harlequins’ outgoing chief executive) for all his dedication, hard work and achievements over the past eight years.”

Harlequins are 10th in the Premiership table, having won only one of the their first four games of the season.