Neves confident Wolves will shake off draw tag and regain winning mentality

Ruben Neves insists Wolves will rediscover their winning mentality.

Wolves’ 1-1 draw at Arsenal was their seventh stalemate in the Premier League this season, and their third such scoreline in their last four away games in the league after drawing at Crystal Palace and Newcastle sandwiching the 2-0 win at Manchester City.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have drawn more games than any other team in the top flight so far, with their tally of seven comfortably ahead of Arsenal and Watford with five each.

Neves, who made his 100th appearance for the club at the Emirates, is confident they will show a ruthless streak soon and start getting the better of sides.

“What’s important is we have to get wins, we have to get back the winning feeling, and I think we’ll do that,” said the midfielder to Wolves TV.

“It’s all about staying in the game. We don’t want to concede goals, but sometimes it happens – it’s football.

“It’s all about staying in the game every time. We know we are a team that will create chances, so it’s all about keeping our shape and keeping control of the game, because most of the time we’ll have chances to score as well.”

Wolves had 25 efforts on goal as opposed to Arsenal’s eight, and for the second season in a row, left the Emirates with a point after feeling they should have had all three after Raul Jimenez cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 50th goal for the Gunners with his 11th strike of the season.

“We leave here with the feeling that we should have won the game,” admitted the Portugal international. “To create a lot of chances against a team like Arsenal is really difficult, and we did it.

“But to make the next step, we have to score and we have to keep working to win these kind of games because if one team deserved the win, it was us.

“When we play well and create these kind of chances, we must win.

“We should have won that game (last season) – we deserve it, but we have to keep on working to make this step forward so we can win these kind of games.”

Neves went close twice to adding to his collection of spectacular goals for Wolves on his milestone day, but it wasn’t to be as Gunners goalkeeper Bernd Leno was in inspired form.

“I have to try – I had some chances to shoot but unfortunately I didn’t score, but I will keep on going, trying to help the team,” he added.

“It was a good game against a tough team – Arsenal are one of the biggest teams in England and we knew that before the game.

“I think we started really well, controlling the game with the ball and creating some chances.

“After 15 minutes they took a little bit of control and they scored, and after we had to try to get in front to try to make the draw.

“I think the half-time was really good for us because we started the second half really well.

“We pressed them high and created some more chances and fortunately we scored.”

Wolves are back in Europe on Thursday when they host Slovan Bratislava hoping to make it a double against the Slovakian side after their 2-1 win in Bratislavaon October 24.

“We have the same feeling – we will try to win and compete to get the three points because it’s important for us,” said Neves.

“It doesn’t matter about the competition or the opponents, we always want to win every game.”