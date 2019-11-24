Moutinho says it was ‘very easy’ to extend his stay at Wolves

Joao Moutinho admitted it was a ‘very easy decision’ to extend his stay at Wolves after the midfielder signed a new contact.

The 33-year-old midfielder, who scored the first goal and helped set up the second in Saturday’s 2-1 win at Bournemouth, has penned a three-year extension, taking his stay at Molineux to 2022.

Moutinho, who cost £5m from Monaco in July 2018, has been a superb addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad and was voted the Fans’ Player of the Season in May.

Last season he contributed eight Premier League assists and a stunning goal at Manchester United to win the supporters’ hearts over.

This term the 120-capped Portugal international is already on seven assists and opened his scoring account at the Vitality Stadium just hours after signing his new deal.

One of four Premier League ever presents in gold and black last season, the Europa League, Euro 2016 and Nations League winner is yet to miss a game in the Premier League and Europa League this term.

Moutinho said: “It was a very easy decision because I feel very good here. It’s a big club that wants to do something good and I want to do my best to help.

“We did a great job last season and this season we’ll try to do better. That’s what we’re going to do and I’m going to try 100 per cent to help the club to improve.

“I feel very good. We won today – a very important win – and I signed a new contract. I’m very happy to help the team and I hope to help the team for the new two, three years.”

Wolves’ sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “It’s terrific news. In the time here’s been here, everyone has been able to see he’s a top player.

“He’s produced top performances on the pitch and shown top professionalism off the pitch.

“He has an amazing mentality and has made a really big impression on everyone at the football club.”

Moutinho has previously said he wants to play until he is 40 and Thelwell is confident the former Porto playmaker will remain at the top of his game for years to come.

“He’s been pretty much available for every training session, available for every game, and he’s showing no signs of slowing up whatsoever,” said the Molineux chief.

“We are delighted he’s decided to commit himself to us for the foreseeable future and we look forward to many more performances like we saw today (Saturday).”