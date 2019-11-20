Molineux crowd of 5,500 watch Wolves U23s draw with PSG

Wolves Under-23s 1 Paris Saint Germain Under-23s 1.

A hugely impressive crowd of 5,448 watched Wolves Under-23s hit back to claim a point against Paris Saint Germain Under-23s in their debut in the Premier League International Cup at freezing Molineux.

Mark Kennedy’s side fell behind after just 27 seconds to striker Alexandre Fressange’s header before centre back Dan Csoka levelled with a 57th-minute aerial effort.

Wolves improved as the game went on and threatened through midfielder Taylor Perry in the first half and twice through forward Chem Campbell after the break.

But they had to be alert to electric winger Ayoub Yousfi, who threatened three times in the first half.

Wolves now look forward to group games at home to Athletic Bilbao and Liverpool next Wednesday and on Sunday, December 22 respectively.

Freesange’s header from point-blank range was too strong for goalkeeper Andreas Sondegaard, who got a hand to it, after Ayoub Yousfi ran from just over halfway following Maxen Kapo’s chip.

Wolves tried to hit back and centre back Owen Otasowie headed straight at goalkeeper Garissone Innocent before Taylor Perry was inches away with a snapshot that trickled wide after left wing back John Kitolano had an effort blocked on the edge of the box.

But Wolves had to be alert to the Adama Traore-like danger of the pacy Yousfi, who forced a falling save from Sondegaard after another run.

The winger almost grabbed a second goal for PSG only for Dion Sanderson to hack his follow-up off the line after his initial effort had been parried by Sondegaard after he ran from halfway on to another Kapo chip.

Yousfi was the dangerman yet again for PSG when he sent a full-blooded volley straight at Sondegaard after Wolves failed to clear their lines.

Wolves showed more purpose after the break when they seemed to have settled into their stride.

Perry had a shot deflected wide then Chem Campbell, who was playing up front alongside Benny Ashley-Seal, danced through two challenges cutting in from the left only to poke wide of the far post.

Wolves levelled in the 57th minute when centre back Dan Csoka rose highest at the far post to send a towering header into the roof of the net from midfielder Elliot Watt’s deep, curling free kick.

Mark Kennedy’s side were denied a second goal on the hour when Campbell was put clean through from Ashley-Seal’s flick on following a long ball.

At the other end, centre back Owen Otasowie did well to put off Fressange when he was briefly clean through.

Ultimately, Wolves, who improved significantly in the second half, did enough to earn a point.

Wolves (3-5-2): Sondegaard; Otasowie (Buur 89), Marques, Csoka; Sanderson, Cundle, Watt, Perry, Kitolano (Thompson 73); Ashley-Seal, Campbell (Dongda He 79).

Subs not used: Nya, Pardington, Tsun Dai, Samuels.

PSG (4-5-1): Innocent; Mutombo (Nagera 79), Sissako, Kitenge, Bakker; Yousfi (Bitumazala 88), Ahamada M’Ze, Kapo, Ruiz-Atil, Bernadou (Coulibaly 82); Fressange.

Subs not used: Toure, Saidani, Oufella, Makutungu.

Referee: Savvas Yiani.

Attendance: 5,448.