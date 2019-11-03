Michael Kightly in scoring debut for Wolves All Stars as Dion Sanderson turns up to support

Wolves stars spanning four decades helped raise thousands of pounds at a charity game – and there was even an appearance from current player Dion Sanderson.

Michael Kightly made a scoring debut as Karl Henry and Kevin Foley also made their bows for Wolves All Stars, who beat JJX Logistics 7-2 in a game watched by around 500 fans at Wednesfield FC on Sunday.

The biggest winner was Legacy4Lucy, as around £2,000 was raised for Breast Cancer Now to honour Lucy Guy, wife of All Stars chairman Jason Guy, who tragically died of the disease at the age of just 34.

Wolves fielded arguably their strongest ever line-up for the game organised by Guy, with midfielder Simon Osborn and striker Colin Taylor travelling from Bromley in south London and Ipswich respectively to play, while Micky Holmes journeyed from Market Bosworth in Leicestershire.

Current squad member Sanderson, 19, is a regular visitor to the Amos Lane venue and attended the after-match presentation, while 1960s and 70s goalkeeper Phil Parkes, whose wife Maureen died of breast cancer, was also at the game with his sons Greg and Dean.

Wolves fanatic Manny Singh Khan and his family gave away samosas for contributions to the charity, while Manny himself was a half-time substitute for JJX, who also sponsored the game.

For Wolves All Stars, Jon Purdie, Holmes and Matt Forman represented the 1980s, Osborn, Taylor, Paul Jones and Dennis Pearce played for the club in the 1990s, and Jody Craddock, Tony Dinning, Seyi Olofinjana, Henry, Foley and Kightly starred in gold and black in the 2000s and 2010s.

Kightly netted from the spot while Taylor and substitute Purdie grabbed braces and there were goals for Osborn and captain and centre back Craddock.

For player-manager Eves, the setting for the game was a trip down Memory Lane as he spent 12 years living at the nearby Red Lion pub as a youngster, a goal kick’s distance from Wednesfield’s ground in Amos Lane.

“It’s wonderful to come back ‘home’ to Wednesfield,” said League Cup winner Eves afterwards. “Thanks to the way the game was played and refereed, and the winner, as always, was charity. It’s a cause very close to Jason’s heart, mine and the All Stars.

“The turnout we have had is massive credit to Jason and it’s great to see such a good turnout for him and for the All Stars.

“It’s lovely that the support we received from the fans during our time at Molineux continues now and that’s vitally important.

“Our motto is ‘putting something back in old gold and black’ and we have all come to support the charity.

“Some have made an extra special effort, and Colin has travelled from Ipswich, Simon from south London and Micky from Leicestershire and we really appreciate their efforts.”

A white Wolves away shirt signed by the All Stars was auctioned off for £100, a framed picture featuring signed action photos of Wolves goalscoring legends John Richards and Steve Bull went for £100, the signed match ball from the game raised £30, the same as a signed ‘Wolverhampton Wanderers’ street sign and a Ben Stokes-signed England Cricket World Cup programme.

As for the game itself, Taylor broke the deadlock early on with a neat dink over the goalkeeper from Henry’s cross.

Kightly doubled Wolves’ lead from the spot after he was fouled before Taylor made it 3-0 after Osborn unselfishly squared the ball for a tap-in when he was clean through.

Craddock found the bottom corner when he drove home the fourth goal following Osborn’s run into the box and pull back when JJX failed to clear a corner just before half-time.

There was still time for JJX to pull a goal back before the break when Mick Taylor gave Wolves goalkeeper Nick Griffiths no chance with a rising left-footed drive from 25 yards that found the top corner of the net.

After the restart, Wolves restored their four-goal cushion when Osborn sidefooted home after Kightly’s surging run into the box and pass.

And it was 6-1 when Purdie coolly slotted home after seizing on an awful goal kick.

JJX scored their second when Taner Turkay rifled home into the roof of the net from close range following some sloppiness in the Wolves defence.

Kightly headed straight at the goalkeeper and left back Brett Hayward hit the post with an angled drive as Wolves continued to pour forward.

Purdie made it 7-2 in the 64th minute when he dispossessed Manny Singh Khan on the edge of the box and curled low to the keeper’s left.

The scoring might have ended but the entertainment continued as Kightly was denied by the keeper’s legs after Osborn’s flip over the defence.

Then Kightly curled wide after Purdie crossed and Hayward sent an angled drive into the sidenetting after Guy had a shot blocked.

Wolves (4-4-1-1): Griffiths; Foley, Craddock, Dinning (Duncombe 63), Pearce (Hayward 48); Jones (Holmes 55), Henry, Olofinjana (Guy 65), Osborn (Forman 70); Kightly; Taylor.