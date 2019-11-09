Jordan Graham starts for Wolves U23s today

Jordan Graham makes a rare start for Wolves today as he has been named in the Under-23s side to face Birmingham City Under-23s in the Premier League Cup at Compton.

The 24-year-old winger came off the bench as a late substitute in the Under-21s’ 1-0 defeat at Blackpool in the Leasing.com Trophy on Tuesday night after the collapse of his loan to Bulgarian side Lokomotiv Plovdiv through clearance from FIFA.

Graham’s last start for Wolves was in a 1-0 win over Yeovil in the League Cup on August 8, 2017, the last of 17 appearances for the club he joined in January 2015.

Since then he has had loan spells at Fulham, Ipswich and Oxford again last season. But he has only made 24 appearances in more than two years out on loan.

Today he starts up front alongside Benny Ashley-Seal as one of six changes caretaker Mark Kennedy has made to his team from the Blackpool defeat.

Goalkeeper Jamie Pardington, sweeper Christian Marques, wing back Oskar Buur and midfielders Tsun Dai and Luke Cundle all come into the starting XI.

Wolves are top of Premier League Cup Group H after a 2-1 win against Derby.

Wolves (3-5-2): Pardington; Sanderson, Marques, Francis; Buur, Tsun Dai, Taylor, Cundle, Richards; Ashley-Seal, Graham.