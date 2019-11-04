Jimenez looking to challenge top marksmen in the Premier League to fire Wolves

Mexican sensation Raul Jimenez wants to leave his Premier League rival marksmen trailing in his wake as he looks to fire Wolves on two fronts.

The £32.6m club record signing took his tally to 11 goals this season and only two Premier League players – Manchester City pair Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero with 13 each – have netted more this season.

Jimenez, who has scored four times in the Premier League and seven times in the Europa League, could have had more too after having two efforts chalked off by VAR in the 1-1 draw against Southampton.

“I’m very happy for that (11 goals),” said Jimenez. “I’m happy to be part of this team, to help this team to get points, to get wins, to get these kinds of draws, and I’m very happy to keep going through this season like this.”

Jimenez’s latest goal was a towering header that he planted past goalkeeper Bernd Leno from Joao Moutinho’s hooked cross.

“It was a good goal (at Arsenal) – sometimes a goal appears like that, when you never know it’s going to appear, that sort of opportunity, and it appears. Now we have to keep going and go for more goals.”

Wolves now turn their attentions back to Europe as they face Slovan Bratislava on Thursday night at Molineux looking to repeat their 2-1 victory in their last Europa League game, which was also against the Slovakian side.

It will be the 23rd game Nuno Espirito Santo’s side have faced this season in all competitions. Wolves recovered from a poor start in the Premier League to go six matches unbeaten to rise to 11th in the table.

Jimenez insists Wolves are not spreading themselves too thinly and are juggling both competitions well.

“I think we are doing it well – both competitions are tough, but we know this is what we want,” he said.

“Last season we all wanted to be in the Europa League and now we are there, we have to keep going and fight until the end.”

Wolves have scored 86 per cent of their goals in the second half this season to underline their tag as comeback specialists, and Jimenez got his reward with one of his eight efforts on goal.

Nuno’s team have now recovered to draw 1-1 on six occasions this season.

Jimenez also saluted Wolves’ fighting spirit after they battled back to claim a point after he cancelled out Pierre-Eemerick Aubameyang’s opener.

“They scored first, but we all know these games last until 95 minutes, so we keep on fighting until the end,” said the Mexico international.

“From the beginning we were trying to go for goal, we (imposed) our style of game and although they scored first, we never give up.

“Until the end, we had to fight to draw the match. Maybe we deserved a goal later in the match, but we keep on fighting until the end.

“After we scored the goal, we knew we would have to hold possession and keep the ball.

“I think we had more opportunities than they did, but we deserved that draw.”