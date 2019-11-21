ICYMI: Highlights galore from Wolves’ 11 on international duty

Wolves’ international stars have returned to the UK following their exploits – with scores of highlights as they prepare to gear up for Premier League action at AFC Bournemouth on Saturday.

Diogo Jota became the club’s fourth full Portugal international after finally making his debut as a substitute as one of 11 players to have represented their countries.

Matt Doherty scored his first goal for Ireland in a European Championship qualifier against Denmark, but they will need a play-off next spring to decide if they reach the finals.

Raul Jimenez grabbed a brace as Mexico beat Panama 3-0 in their CONCACAF Nations League Group B clash.

Jota joined Rui Patricio, Joao Moutinho and Ruben Neves in helping Portugal qualify for Euro 2020.

The forward was an 83rd-minute substitute in a 6-0 thrashing of Lithuania on Thursday and was on the pitch at the same time as his Molineux team-mates after Patricio and Neves started, while Moutinho came off the bench 11 minutes earlier.

Three days later, all four featured in a 2-0 win against Luxembourg which clinched their the European champions’ place at Euro 2020.

Patricio started while Moutinho, Jota and Neves came on in the 62nd, 71st and 89th minutes respectively.

Jota also appeared to be denied his first senior goal, as Cristiano Ronaldo applied the final touch before the ball crossed the line for his 99th international strike.

Doherty, who missed Ireland’s 3-1 friendly win against New Zealand, did get on the scoresheet however, heading the 85th-minute equaliser for former Wolves boss Mick McCarthy’s side against Denmark to make it 1-1 after his mistake led to the Martin Braithwaite’s opener on 73.

Despite the draw, Ireland missed out on automatic qualification, and will now rely on making it through their play-off in March.

Jimenez netted after just eight minutes against Panama on Saturday, before scoring a 85th-minute penalty to seal victory.

The club record £32.6m signing then played the last 20 minutes as Mexico came from behind to beat Bermuda 2-1 in their final group game, setting up the winner.

Romain Saiss again proved his versatlity as he helped Morocco to four points in their Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

The 29-year-old played at the back in a 0-0 draw with Mauritania, before featuring in midfield in a 3-0 victory over Burundi in their second Group E clash.

Leander Dendoncker was an unused substitute in both of Belgium’s final Euro qualifiers.

Roberto Martinez’s side had already guaranteed their place in next year’s finals but continued their 100 per cent record with a 4-1 victory over Russia followed by a 6-1 romp against Cyprus.

Striker Patrick Cutrone was also among the goals. The 21-year-old bagged two in the last six minutes to help Italy Under-21s to beat Iceland 3-0 in UEFA Euro U21 qualifying.

The £16m former AC Milan star then provided two assists in a 6-0 rout against Armenia on Tuesday night to help the Azzurrini to second in Group A, three points behind Conor Ronan’s Ireland Under-21s.

Ruben Vinagre and Pedro Neto played for Portugal Under-21s as they drew 0-0 at home to Slovenia in a friendly before beating Norway 3-2 away in a UEFA Euro U21 qualifier.