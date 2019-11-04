Doc hoping it’s a case of knee-sy does it for Wolves

Matt Doherty is hoping a recurrence of his knee problem doesn’t keep him out of contention for Wolves.

The Ireland international was forced off in the 71st minute after suffering discomfort in the same joint that has caused him problems since sustaining the injury in pre-season.

Doherty, Wolves’ longest serving player, was replaced by Ruben Vinagre in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at the Emirates, but is hoping to be available for Thursday’s Europa League encounter at home to Slovan Bratislava.

“It was my right knee, I just fell on it and I just had that strong deflection,” said the 27-year-old. “The way my knee is at the moment it is not really that good for it.”

Doherty insists there was no way he could have continued at the Emirates, so he didn’t come off as a precaution.

“If I could have continued, I would have continued,” he added. “But I just felt like I could not run properly. So it was probably better for me to come off.”

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is keeping his fingers crossed the right wing back will be available on Thursday, but stressed the squad is deep enough to cope with his absence.

“Let’s see how Matt is. I hope it’s nothing serious, but we have other options. Players go down, other players come up,” said the boss.

“We have to manage well and we always have the back-up of the Under-23s which we trust, and we will always be able to compete.

“This is what we want to achieve – always a strong 11 to compete, no matter where.”

Meanwhile, Doherty is targeting more goals to add to his two strikes this season after being denied by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno, who made a fine stop to palm away his 25-yarder.

Doherty scored eight goals and got the same number of assists last season, by far his most productive campaign to date.

So he seemed rather harsh on himself as he said: “I get myself in to forward positions and I just wish I could put it in the net a little bit more than I do.”

Wolves have become the draw specialists of the Premier League, with seven so far this season, two more than closest contenders Arsenal and Watford on five each.

On six of those occasions, Wolves have come from behind to claim a point, while 86 per cent of their goals have come in the second half.

Doherty feels they have deserved more wins than the two they have registered so far.

“We are not losing, which is the main thing, we have drawn games we felt we should possibly be winning but I think we have been doing really well,” he concluded.