Debuts for Henry, Foley, Kightly and Hunt as Wolves All Stars parade strongest line-up

Wolves All Stars will parade arguably their strongest line-up today (Sunday 2pm) to raise funds for Legacy4Lucy, part of Breast Cancer Now.

Four Molineux favourites are set to make their debuts for the All Stars in the game against JJX Logistics at Wednesfield FC in Amos Lane, WV11 1ND – 2008-09 promotion winners Karl Henry, Kevin Foley and Michael Kightly, plus Stephen Hunt.

Midfielder Henry, 36, has previously turned out for a Midlands All Stars XI predominantly made up of ex-Wolves players, but this will be the first time he has played for the Wolves All Stars.

Henry and winger Kightly, 33, only hung up their boots in August, while right back Foley, 35, hasn’t had a club since leaving Billericay in May 2018 and now coaches in the Wolves Academy.

At 38, Hunt finished his playing career three years ago and is now an agent.

They will join regulars Jody Craddock, Tony Dinning, Seyi Olofinjana, player-manager Mel Eves and Colin Taylor, while others, such as one-time left back Dennis Pearce, midfielders Micky Holmes and Paul Jones and forwards Jon Purdie and Adam Proudlock have also been persuaded to dust off their boots.

Other gold and black favourites are expected to be at the game to support the cause too.

Wolves fanatic and All Stars organiser Jason Guy is the man who has persuaded so many recent favourites to give up their Sunday afternoon for such a worthy cause.

All Stars boss Eves, who has managed the side for over 20 years, said: “They are all playing for Jason and to raise money for the Legacy4Lucy charity, because it was his wife Lucy who tragically died of breast cancer.

“The quality of the line-up is right up there with anything we have put together before, apart from when we’ve played at Molineux.

“We’ve had strong sides out before but this is an excellent team and it’s good to see such a good turnout of former players.

“I hope it’s reflected in a good turnout at the gate and Wolves supporters come down and see the lads in action.”

League Cup winner Eves, 62, hopes the recent additions get the bug and want to continue playing for the All Stars.

“It’s good going forward for the future and hopefully we can keep it fresh with these new names,” he said.

“We need the newly retired players and they will certainly make a difference to us.

“The four making their debuts are still in their mid-30s and they will be welcome additions.”

Craddock, Foley, Henry and Kightly all won promotion with Wolves to the Premier League in 2008-09 and played their part in establishing the club in the top flight, where they were joined by Hunt.

Craddock, Foley and Henry all played well over 200 games each in gold and black, while Kightly appeared 127 times, scoring 24 goals.

Admission is £2 for adults and £1 for children.