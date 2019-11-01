Bennett’s injury creates defensive crisis at Wolves

Ryan Bennett has added to Wolves’ defensive woes after being ruled out for Saturday’s clash at Arsenal.

The 29-year-old aggravated the groin problem that forced him off in the 1-1 draw against Southampton 13 days ago in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat at Villa.

Now the former Norwich stopper been added to the casualty list that includes central defensive partner Willy Boly, who is out for several months with a broken ankle.

The pair have been two thirds of the regular defensive trio with captain Conor Coady since the Championship title winning season of 2018-19.

“Ryan is not OK,” said head coach Nuno Espirito Santo. “He had this problem last week. He played at Villa, knowing he still had his problem.

“Let’s see how he recovers, and, hopefully, he will join us soon, but he is not OK for tomorrow (Arsenal).”

Nuno has the option of moving Matt Doherty and Romain Saiss either side of captain Conor Coady, like he did in Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Newcastle. The head coach also has Jesus Vallejo and Max Kilman, who both partnered Bennett at Villa Park.

Midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White’s chances of being available for the trip to the Emirates are hanging in the balance.

The England Under-21 international has missed the last two games with a back issue.

“He’s dealing with lower back pain, so let’s see how he recovers from that,” said Nuno. “He’s trained today (Friday) with Joao Lapa, and he did OK.

“He’s not totally pain free but let’s see how he is tomorrow dealing with that pain.”