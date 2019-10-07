Sparky off to winning start as Wolves U23s win at Derby U23s in Premier League Cup

Derby County Under-23s 1 Wolves Under-23s 2.

Mark Kennedy got off to a winning start with Wolves Under-23s as they beat Derby 2-1 in the Premier League Cup at Pride Park.

Wolves, with Kennedy in caretaker charge following the departure of Rob Edwards to the FA, scored twice from set-pieces in a tie where they were second best in terms of possession to Darren Wassall’s side.

Victory exacted some revenge for a defeat to the Rams by the same scoreline in the same competition last season.

Wolves started well and took an 11th-minute lead when striker Benny Ashley-Seal headed home a corner.

The visitors’ well-drilled defence meant they restricted to efforts from distance.

Jordan Brown let fly midway through the half and Kieran Dowell had an effort saved by Wolves goalkeeper Andreas Sondegaard, but Wolves punished them when Ashley-Seal doubled their lead six minutes before the break after a scramble in the box.

Derby’s Jahmal Hector-Ingram had a few half-chances and he forced Sondergaard into a fine save after the interval.

But the keeper was powerless to stop the Rams’ reply in the 56th minute when Mason Bennett curled a shot into the corner of the net from outside the box.

The goal lifted Derby and Bennett and Mitchell-Lawson caused problems down the wings as the Rams pressed for an equaliser.

Substitute Josh Shonibare hit the post in added time after Hector-Ingram had gone close again, but Wolves held on for the win.

Derby: Ravas; Wisdom, Wassall, Forsyth, Brown; Dixon (Cresswell, 60′), Bird, Dowell; Mitchell-Lawson, Hector-Ingram (Shonibare, 82′), Bennett.

Substitutes not used: Barnes, Minkley, McDonald.

Wolves: Sondergaard; Sanderson, Marques, Csoka; Buur, Taylor (Otasowie, 68), Watt, Perry (Dai, 77), Thompson; Samuels (Hanne, 80), Ashley-Seal.

Substitutes not used: Nya, Cristovao.