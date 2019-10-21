Wolves U23s edged out in seven-goal thriller against Liverpool

Wolves Under-23s played a full part in a seven-goal thriller away to Liverpool only to go down 4-3.

In-form striker Benny Ashley-Seal continued his hot streak by grabbing a brace to make it eight goals in his last five outings and Boubacar Hanne netted late on as Wolves clawed their way back from 4-1 down at Liverpool Academy in Kirkby.

Mark Kennedy’s side – against one of his former clubs as a player – couldn’t find another goal to claim a point and dropped to ninth in the Premier League 2 Division 1 table.

Wolves goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard had to make an early save to deny Herbie Kane from close range, while Rhian Brewster had a fourth-minute effort disallowed for the hosts for a foul on goalkeeper Andreas Sondegaard.

The visitors threatened when Ashley-Seal found space inside the area but failed to hit the target.

Moments later Liverpool went ahead in the 18th minute when Brewster swept into the top corner of the net.

The goal came when Curtis Jones found space to collect Neco Williams’ pass before seeing his shot parried by Sondergaard.

Jones then played a one-two with Elijah Dixon-Bonner before squaring for Brewster.

Wolves should have replied immediately but Ashley-Seal was foiled by an excellent stop from Ben Winterbottom in a one-on-one after a poor touch by Sepp van den Berg allowed the striker a clear run on goal.

Raphael Nya and Elliot Watt combined to deny Brewster a second goal with a goal-line clearance from a header.

But Ashley-Seal equalised for Wolves in the 45th minute with a well-taken penalty, sending Winterbottom the wrong way from the spot after he was nudged by Morgan Boyes.

But moments before the half-time whistle, Liverpool were back in front through Kane, who drilled past Sondegaard after latching on to a loose ball.

After the break, Wolves pushed for an equaliser with Taylor Perry and Ming-yang Yang going close, but Liverpool extended their lead when Brewster headed home Luis Longstaff’s right wing cross on 67.

The Reds then appeared to put the game beyond doubt with a fourth goal with 17 minutes remaining.

Jones’s delivery deflected off Dion Sanderson via Leighton Clarkson and trickled into the net, with Sondergaard helpless.

But Wolves refused to give up hope and continued to fight until the end.

Kennedy’s young charges pulled one back 60 seconds later when Ashley-Seal netted with a sweet low strike past Winterbottom in the 74th minute.

Hanne – who bagged a double on Tuesday night against Stratford Town in the Birmingham Senior Cup – tapped home after a goalmouth scramble to give his side hope going into added time.

But Wolves just fell short as Liverpool hung on to see out the game.

Wolves Under-23s return to Premier League 2 action on Saturday afternoon as they look to get back to winning ways against Tottenham at New Bucks Head.