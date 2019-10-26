Wolves U23s edged out by Spurs despite late consolation

Wolves U23s 1 (Hanne 90+5) Tottenham U23s 2 (Shashoua 24, 35)

Wolves Under-23s have now suffered successive defeats after Mark Kennedy’s side were edged out by a young Tottenham at Compton Park.

A first-half brace from Armando Shashoua split the teams, with Boubacar Hanne’s late reply a consolation for Wolves.

Ed Francis for Wolves had the best opportunity of the early play when his shot was blocked by Spurs keeper Jonathan De Bie after Taylor Perry beat the offside trap to release the defender, who was making his comeback after missing eight games with injury.

Tottenham recovered to assert themselves and made their supremacy tell midway through the opening period.

Goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard could only punch Maurizio Pochettino’s cross and striker Shashoua seized on a loose ball to fire home.

A lack of communication in Wolves’ defence led to Spurs’ second goal 11 minutes later.

Defender Dion Sanderson headed a Tottenham cross towards where he thought Sondegaard was, but was Danish keeper had ;eft his line and Shashoua tapped in for a simple finish.

Wolves showed character to finish the half on a better note by creating two chances.

Midfielder Ming-Yang Yang forced a fine save from De Bie before striker Austin Samuels produced a curling left-footed effort that he tried to bend into the top corner after Sanderson split the back line, only for De Bie to intervene.

Wolves made further inroads after Sondergaard denied Lyons-Foster from close range, via midfielder Elliot Watt’s 25-yard free-kick, but his effort hit the post after beating De Bie.

The second half was thin on the ground for chances and the visitors were able to see out the game until Hanne gave Wolves converted Sanderson’s cross for his fourth goal in three games in the fifth minute of time added on.

Wolves Under-23s will aim to return to winning ways on Friday night when they go to Derby – who Mark Kennedy’s side beat in their recent Premier League Cup tie – in a Premier League 2 clash.