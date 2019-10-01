Wolves to receive 7,000 tickets for Villa Cup tie

Wolves look set for one of their biggest away followings for five years after being handed 7,000 tickets for the Carabao Cup derby at Villa.

Under EFL rules, visiting clubs are allowed to claim 10 per cent of a stadium’s capacity, and Wolves have taken their full allocation, which is the upper and lower tiers of the North Stand normally reserved for home fans.

That means those supporters will be moved for the fourth round tie on Wednesday, October 30 – just 11 days before the West Midlands rivals clash in the Premier League at Molineux, on Sunday, November 10 (2pm).

The AVFCSupport Twitter account said: “Due to cup rules, Wolves have taken their full allocation meaning that supporters sitting in the North Stand will need to relocate to an alternative area of the stadium. On sale information to be confirmed very soon.”

Asked if that applied for fans in both tiers of the stand, they replied: “Both.” Villa season ticket holders will be able to gain admission for free.

Wolves reached this stage by beating Reading 4-2 on penalties last Wednesday after a 1-1 draw, while Villa won 3-1 at Brighton.

Providing Wolves sell their allocation at Villa Park, it will be Wolves’ biggest away attendance since March 2014, when 9,000 backed them for a League One game at Milton Keynes Dons – apart from last season’s FA Cup semi-final.

Wolves took 33,300 supporters to Wembley against Watford last April, which was their biggest following since the 1988 Sherpa Van Trophy final when an army of 50,000 travelled to the capital.

Such sizeable away followings are unusual, but common when the ticket allocations are available. Wolves took 6,000 for a League Cup tie against Manchester United at Old Trafford in September 2009, and the season before they were backed by a similar number at Coventry and Barnsley on their way to winning the Championship title.

Around 7,000 travelled to Hillsborough for the final game of the ill-fated 2001-02 campaign, against Sheffield Wednesday.

The teams have met in the competition five times previously – and Wolves have never won, with Villa winning four and drawing one.

The last time they played each other in the League Cup, Villa won 1-0 with a Tommy Johnson goal in the fifth round at Villa Park in January 1996.

The previous occasion was a second-round affair in 1989-90 over two legs when Villa won 3-2 on aggregate. Steve Bull was controversially knocked out by Nigel Spink while bravely heading Wolves’ goal in a 1-1 draw at Molineux.

For all of those ties, Villa were in the top flight and Wolves in the second tier.

At the same stage in 1981-82, Villa beat Wolves 3-2 at home and 2-1 away on their way to winning the European Cup, when both teams were in the old First Division.